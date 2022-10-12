DSHS-Live Oak Hayden Ray, Rancher Miller

Live Oak's Hayden Ray turns up the field after making as reception as Denham Springs' Rancher Miller closes in during Thursday's game.

WATSON – For the Live Oak football team, it’s all about cleaning things up heading into Friday’s District 5-5A game at Dutchtown.

Eagles coach Blane Westmoreland focused on four turnovers and penalties in last week’s 33-0 loss to Denham Springs.

Live Oak football coach Blane Westmoreland discusses facing Dutchtown on the road Friday.

