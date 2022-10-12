WATSON – For the Live Oak football team, it’s all about cleaning things up heading into Friday’s District 5-5A game at Dutchtown.
Eagles coach Blane Westmoreland focused on four turnovers and penalties in last week’s 33-0 loss to Denham Springs.
“You just can’t do that no matter who you play,” Westmoreland said. “We’re going to work on that this week. It’s stuff we work on, but once again, when the lights come on and everything’s getting after it, they’ve got to be comfortable being uncomfortable with the crowd and all that stuff. One small misstep leads to a major issue. That’s things we’ve got to correct.”
The Eagles (3-3, 0-1) trailed 7-0 midway through the third quarter when Denham Springs scored on a 31-yard pass play from Reese Mooney to Micah Harrison and a 55-yard interception return for a touchdown by Da’Shawn McBryde for a touchdown, with both plays happening just over a minute apart.
Ray McKneely had a 44-yard touchdown run, and McBryde returned an interception 60 yards for a touchdown on the final play of the game.
Westmoreland praised the Eagles’ defensive effort against Denham Springs.
“They give you everything they’ve got,” he said. “They’re going to be there. They play with intensity. They get after it. We put them in a couple of situations with short fields. If they win one, they lose another. You take the two defensive scores for them off the field and the turnover that leads to a short field for a touchdown, you’re looking at a 13-0 ball game.”
“The guys did a good job,” Westmoreland said. “I was proud of them, proud of their fight and resiliency, but we’ve got to do a better job top to bottom of getting off the field on fourth down, getting off the field on third down. That has plagued us this season …”
That being said, Westmoreland didn’t sugarcoat anything when it came to the final score.
“For two-and-a-half quarters, the guys played their rear ends off, but the only thing everybody reads is the final score,” Westmoreland said. “I’m not a believer in moral victories, so it was a butt-whipping.”
Live Oak quarterback Sawyer Pruitt exited last week’s game with an injury as the Eagles had 83 yards of total offense. Westmoreland said Pruitt will start Friday against a Dutchtown team coming off a 27-0 win over Walker.
“They’re flipping some guys back and forth trying to find an identity,” he said of the Griffins. “They’ve got some defensive guys playing offense and kind of coming into their own.”
“They’re starting piece things together with the moves that they’ve made personnel-wise,” Westmoreland said.
Westmoreland said one of the biggest focal points for the Eagles in preparation for facing Dutchtown is adjusting to the Griffins’ personnel packages.
Pierson Parent had two short touchdown runs last week, while Gary Dukes III and Ak Burrell each added a rushing touchdown.
“You try to see when those guys come in, see how many times they’re in …,” Westmoreland said. “You really just try to do a deep dive into when they come in and what’s the situation and when they get in there, and then on game day you’ve got to do a good job of knowing what personnel is in the game and if that changes anything …”
“It does present a challenge to you,” Westmoreland continued. “They’re rotating a number of guys just trying to find what works for them, and the last couple of weeks it’s been working for them.”
Westmoreland said he’s been impressed by the Griffins’ linebacker play on defense.
“They’re going to get after you,” he said. “They’re very sound, rally to the football. They’re a really good defensive football team – a really good football team period. Coach (Guy) Mistretta does a good job, so we have our work cut out.”
“It all falls down to execution,” Westmoreland continued. “We’ve got to be able to execute. We’ve got to be able to do things that take advantage of sometimes their aggressiveness and kind of what they do. We’ve just got to be who we are and do what we do – block them up front. Once again, if we’re able to block people, I feel comfortable and confident in our ability to move the football, but we’ve got to be able to execute on the line.”
