The Live Oak football team is undefeated heading into Friday’s game hosting South Terrebonne, but Live Oak coach Blane Westmoreland isn’t getting too caught up in that.
“We’re focused on the next week, and for us, it’s South Terrebonne,” Westmoreland said. “Of course, we’ve got some positive momentum coming in, but like we talk about at the end of the week, nobody really cares what you did last week.”
“Yes, it’s exciting to be 2-0,” Westmoreland continued. “Any time that you’re undefeated it’s great, and having a shot to win another one, that’s what you want. That of course helps your seeding for the playoffs and your chances to get in, but for us, it’s really just focusing on being 1 0 and beating South Terrebonne.”
The Eagles are coming off a 14-0 win over St. Michael, and Westmoreland complimented the Warriors on their defensive effort.
“They gave us some problems with what they were doing defensively with our kids,” Westmoreland said. “We corrected that (Monday) in practice. I felt defensively we did well. A couple of missed tackles, but nothing crazy jumped off the film. St. Michael’s is a very good team and they had a very, very good plan, so hat’s off to those guys. We’ve always got things to correct and grow on, because if you don’t find some areas to grow, then you’re breeding mediocrity.”
Westmoreland praised the play of Luke Ydarraga on the defensive line.
“The kid had a great, great game for us,” Westmoreland said.
Friday’s game, which kicks off at 7 p.m., will provide both teams with a look at some new competition, which was part of the goal for both Westmoreland and South Terrebonne coach Archie Adams.
“We were like, ‘this is pretty interesting. Let’s try to play somebody we’re not used to seeing’, so coach and I kind of agreed to play the next couple of years,” Westmoreland said.
Westmoreland said the biggest challenge for his team may be combating the wave of emotion he’s expecting from South Terrebonne, which will be playing its first game of the season because of damages incurred in south Louisiana from Hurricane Ida.
“Those guys have been dealt a horrible hand,” Westmoreland said. “For them, it’s the first one. Emotions are going to be high. We’re going to have to weather the emotions that these guys are going to bring because this is the first time these guys have been able to do stuff. This is them getting back to normalcy. From talking with their coach, the school is in rough shape. Of course, we’ve all seen the pictures and the videos, and the area is torn up, but this is their opportunity to get back to some normalcy. I’m sure his kids are excited and looking forward to it, so we have to be able to match their intensity. We have to match their emotions and see where we are at the end of the ball game, but I know it’s going to be a test for us. It’s not going to be walk in the park with what they do.”
Westmoreland said the Gators won’t be doing anything fancy.
“They are an in-your -face, kind of do what we do in terms of the wing, but they do some more stuff out of double slot,” he said. “The quarterback’s big and mobile, can definitely throw it. He’s a very good quarterback. One of their wings is a speed guy, and he wants to go downtown from that wing spot, or he wants to get the ball in open space and make you miss. They’ve got some pretty big kids on both sides of the line, so we’ve got our work cut out.”
“They are just an old -school smashmouth football team,” Westmoreland continued. “They’re going to hit you every single play, and they’re going to get up and do it again for four quarters.”
Westmoreland is hoping the Eagle offense learned a few lessons last week that it can carry over into Friday’s game.
“They walk some guys down and they get after you,” Westmoreland said of the South Terrebonne defense. “They’re wanting to come after you, kind of like St. Michael did. They want to get after you and use their line to kind of dictate and use those backers to flow from one to the other. We’re going to have to be able to communicate on the offensive line. We’re going to have to be able to shore up some of our blocking to be able to get out of here with a win on Friday.”
“We knew that we were going to have to work on this stuff at the end of the game Friday, that we were going to have to do some things to get them to back it up and get out the box, so we’ve been working on some stuff,” Westmoreland said. “I like what we worked on (Monday), and I like what we’re doing (Tuesday) so far. For us, we’ve just got to make sure that we fine tune what we want to do and put it in play on Friday night.”
