Live Oak football coach Hutch Gonzales didn’t have to go very far to find the team’s defensive coordinator.
Cash Littlefield, who coached the Eagles’ defensive backs last season after coming over from Union Parish, was named the team’s defensive coordinator Wednesday, the program announced in a social media post.
We are excited to announce that our Defensive Coordinator for the 2023 season is Cash Littlefield! Coach Littlefield was on staff last year as a Defensive Coach and is now being promoted to DC. @LHSAA @louisianaprep @Louisiana5AD1 @RobDeArmond— Live Oak Football (@LiveOakFB) January 11, 2023
It’s Littlefield’s first time as a defensive coordinator, and he said he’s been waiting for the opportunity.
“It’s kind of the reason we moved down this way from north Louisiana to begin with,” he said. “I just felt that it was time in my career that I either needed to push and try to become a coordinator and see if I could do it or take my career in a different direction. I’ve been really fortunate to coach under some really good defensive coaches, so I just tried to soak in as much as I could from my mentors in the past.”
Littlefield noted he’s coached with former Farmerville and Westgate coach Brian Fine as well as Union Parish coach Joe Spatafora.
Gonzales said the Eagles were ‘pretty blessed’ to have Littlefield on staff already.
“He was a logical fit and a logical choice for us, and he and I have talked about his defensive style and what he wants to do and how he wants to play,” Gonzales said. “I just think it fits our kids, and he knows the personnel. It’s a tremendous blessing for us that we have a guy of that caliber on our staff already.”
“I think when you’re trying to hire guys on one side of the ball or the other, there are some characteristics of team players and characteristics of leaders that you look for, and he just displays a lot of those things, and it just felt like a really natural fit,” Gonzales continued.
Littlefield is looking to implement a defensive system he said will be a 4-3 set with 4-2-5 personnel.
“It’s very similar personnel scheme that we were using last year trying to get to more of a two-high base look with safeties,” he said.
Littlefield said a plus in implementing his scheme is that he already knows the Eagles’ personnel.
“The main thing is just having the relationship with the kids already and those relationships already set,” he said. “The guys know that they can trust me. We’ll do a lot of the same stuff that we were doing last year that we were having success with and just try to incorporate and just give our kids the best opportunity to have some success.”
“We’re really encouraged with what we have coming back up front on the D-line,” Littlefield continued. “Coach (Jared) Mayatt did a fantastic job last year with the D-line, and we’re losing a couple of those guys – a couple of really big playmakers that were up front for us, but we really like some of the younger guys that are going to be coming up. A few of the incoming juniors are looking really good in how their bodies are coming along. We’re kind of excited to see those guys up front. We’re looking to just find some athletes on the back end. I think we have enough of those guys that are going to be able to make plays for us on the back end.”
Gonzales said he and Littlefield share the same philosophy regarding the Eagles’ defense.
“He is in the same frame of mind as I am as far as defense goes,” Gonzales said. “Obviously, everybody knows me as an offense guy, but you don’t coach offense without knowing defense, right? So I know what gives me fits, and I know what we want to see program-wide (with) our defensive standards (and) what we want to see. We’re of the same mindset of we want to see attacking defense. We want to be physical. We want to be great tacklers. Schematically we’re on the same page. I think that everything that he brings to that position is just really advantageous for kids that we’re going to be able to put on the field.”
Littlefield said he’s ready to get to work in his new role.
“I’m just excited to get going with the guys and get to work and just see what we’ve got and plug the new guys in that are coming in,” Littlefield said.
