WATSON – The Live Oak football program has had some success quickly under first-year coach Hutch Gonzales, but he’s also got an eye on what’s ahead for the Eagles this season – starting with Thursday’s 7 p.m. road game against Dunham.

“I just keep telling them it’s not getting easier,” Gonzales said. “It’s only getting harder.”

Live Oak football coach Hutch Gonzales discusses dealing with the Eagles' early success and facing Dunham on the road Thursday.

