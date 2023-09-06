WATSON – The Live Oak football program has had some success quickly under first-year coach Hutch Gonzales, but he’s also got an eye on what’s ahead for the Eagles this season – starting with Thursday’s 7 p.m. road game against Dunham.
“I just keep telling them it’s not getting easier,” Gonzales said. “It’s only getting harder.”
“If we start looking at ‘Oh, we did this. We did that,’ we could very easily turn around and go from 1-0 to 1-9,” Gonzales continued. “Any of the teams that we play on our schedule, if we don’t show up and play, we could lose, so (it’s) just keeping that kind of mindset. I think the boys understand the mission, and I don’t think they’ve had enough success in their careers to this point to really start looking forward. They’re enjoying what we’re doing right now. They’re riding that wave, and they don’t want to lose that, so I think that if we can keep them focused on the short-term, then we’ll be OK.”
The Eagles are coming off a 42-0 win over Belaire in which quarterback Cayden Jones went 7-for-10 for 76 yards, three touchdowns and one interception.
Live Oak rushed for 159 yards and three touchdowns on 21 carries last week, and Gonzales said he was pleased with the play of his quarterbacks, running backs, offensive line, running backs and receivers.
“We were physical at the point of attack on both sides of the ball,” Gonzales said. “We’re playing with better pad level than we have been. It’s no secret they talk about it in football ‘Low man wins’, and so we’ve been preaching that, and they’re starting to buy into that. They’re starting to understand how doing your job is in direct relation to being successful and not trying to do somebody else’s job and making sure that you trust the guy next to you to get it done so that you can just play your position. I think that they’ve done that well both offensively and defensively to this point, and it showed.”
For the second straight week, the Live Oak defense put together a shutout.
“Zero points against anybody’s a good thing,” Gonzales said. “It means that we are understanding the assignment and getting it done.”
Gonzales said he’d like to see the Eagles work to become better tacklers and make some assignment fixes on offense.
“As well as we’re playing with pad level coming off the ball, I think we’re playing too high when we’re trying to tackle,” Gonzales said. “I think that multiple guys having to tackle one guy and getting pushed two, three yards is because we’re jumping on peoples’ backs and we’re not attacking where we need to attack defensively in tackling.
“I thought we had some missed opportunities in the run game offensively because we missed a couple of assignments,” Gonzales said. “We kicked the wrong guy. We wrapped to the wrong guy. We don’t know who we’re supposed to block – just those kind of detail-oriented things.”
Live Oak faces a Dunham team coming off a 52-46 win over Parkview Baptist in which freshman quarterback Elijah Haven rushed for 155 yards and two TDs and threw for 379 yards and five touchdowns.
“The kid can play,” Gonzales said of Haven. “He’s a freshman, but he’s a 6-6 freshman. He can run it, and he can throw it, and he’s a weapon, so we’re very conscious of that part of their game.”
The game will also pit Gonzales against Dunham coach Neil Weiner, and Gonzales has an idea of what’s coming from the Tigers, who finished as the Division III select runner-up last season.
“Neil Weiner is a successful head coach because he’s a good head coach,” Gonzales said. “They’re going to be well-coached, and they’re going to be disciplined, and they’re going to be technique-sound. They’re not going to out-athlete most teams, but they’re going to out-scheme you sometimes, and they’re going to have their successful moments because their kids are exceptionally well-coached. That’s what we’ve been telling our kids – don’t get fooled by the eye test when you look at these guys and they don’t look like Hammond across the field from you, because they’re not going to have those types of athletes, but they’re going to be dudes, and they’re going to be good football players, and they’re going to be sound, and they’re going to know where they’re supposed to be, and they’re going to get there on time. We have to go out and do what we’re supposed to do if we want to be successful against them.”
Gonzales noted the Dunham-Parkview game featured several big plays, with Dunham trailing 46-27 going into the fourth quarter.
“It wasn’t like there were any long, sustained, grind-it-out drives, and we’re that kind of team where we want to kind of grind it out, so we have to find ways to make sure that we can play our style of football and not become dependent on the big play,” Gonzales said. “If we can find that little chink in the armor where we can continue to pound it down their throat a little bit, that’s who we want to be and see if we can outlast them because numbers-wise, they don’t have the guys that we have. They’re going to have a lot more guys go two ways than we do and things like that, so we have to take advantage of that, and we have to grind it out a little bit and keep them on the field.”
“It doesn’t matter who you play,” Gonzales continued. “It’s about us, and it’s about execution, and it’s about making sure we’re getting done the things that we’re preaching around here, which is playing physical and playing fast and executing and being clean and being professional on the sidelines, and all those things, and when they come together, good things happen for us.”
