WATSON -- Despite an unexpected change in opponent, Live Oak kept rolling.
The Eagles, whose game against District 4-5A foe Scotlandville was cancelled because of COVID-19 contact issues, extended its current win streak to three games by pulling away from visiting Pineville in a hard-fought 34-20 victory Friday night.
Live Oak (5-2, 2-1) rode a powerful running game and opportunistic defense to defeat the Rebels (2-3), who after trailing for most of the night managed to make it a 20-20 game with less than two minutes left in the third quarter.
But the Eagles got two fourth-quarter touchdowns from running backs Daylen Lee and Lane Hilbun, while the defense forced a punt and turnover-on-downs over the final 12 minutes to put away the feisty Rebels.
Live Oak finished the game with a whopping 282 rushing yards on 55 carries (5.1 per carry) and forced three turnovers — all interceptions — that resulted in 10 points.
The victory was the Eagles’ fifth in six games and sets up an important game next week against district rival Central, the final game of the regular season.
“I’m just proud of our kids,” said Live Oak coach Blane Westmoreland. “We had a short turnaround and they responded. We did what we had to do and weathered the storm. We knew [Pineville] would be able to score, but the defense stayed strong in the fourth quarter and we put on two more touchdowns. That’s what you want.”
Kicker Landon Ratcliff put the Eagles on board with a 35-yard field goal with 1:45 left in the first quarter. The drive was set up by an interception from Live Oak’s CJ Davis.
After the Rebels turned the ball over on downs, running back Tiras Magee took a sweep to the right, blew past a pair of defenders, and dove into the end zone to give the Eagles a 10-0 lead hardly a minute into the second quarter.
Pineville, which hung tough all night behind quarterback Nate Dardar, responded with a 9-play, 82-yard drive that ended with Dardar and receiver Cody Riggs connecting on a 5-yard score. A failed 2-point conversion kept the Eagles ahead 10-6.
Despite starting the next drive near midfield, Live Oak only mustered another Ratcliff field goal after stalling on the Pineville 13-yard line. Ratcliff’s 30-yard boot gave the Eagles a 13-6 lead heading into the halftime break.
The Rebels opened the second half with a Dardar pick that went to Live Oak linebacker Branson McCoy, who finished with two interceptions in the game. The turnover put the Eagles on the Pineville 17-yard line, and four plays later, running back Daylen Lee burst through the line for a 3-yard score that put his team ahead 20-6.
But the Rebels wouldn’t go away. On their next drive, tailback Bruce Jackson carried the load, running four times for 75 yards — with runs of 38 and 27 yards — before breaking into the end zone from 6 yards out to make it a one-score game, 20-12.
Pineville forced a punt on the Eagles’ next possession and needed only four plays to go 87 yards, with 76 coming on a pitch-and-catch between Dardar and receiver Andrew Frazier. A successful 2-point conversion tied the game, 20-20, with 1:54 remaining in the third quarter.
But the Eagles answered back on a 12-play drive that ended with Lee’s second touchdown of the night, a 3-yard plunge up the gut. The score gave the Eagles the lead for good, but Hilbun’s 5-yard touchdown after a Pineville turnover on downs erased any doubt.
Lee led the Eagles with 113 yards on 25 carries, while Magee added 80 yards on 13 rushes.
Despite only completing five passes during the game, Live Oak quarterback Brock Magee made them count, with his three-second half completions all going for first downs on third-and-long situations.
“Proud of our guys and proud of our coaching staff with the quick turnaround,” Westmoreland said. “It was a hell of a ball game, so I’m just proud of our guys.”
Live Oak 34, Pinevile 20
Pineville 0 6 14 0 -- 20
Live Oak 3 10 7 14 -- 34
LOHS: Landon Ratcliff FG 35
LOHS: Tiras Magee 5 run (Ratcliff kick)
PHS: Cody Riggs 5 pass from Nate Dardar (2-point conversion failed)
LOHS: Ratcliff FG 30
LO: Daylen Lee 3 run (Ratcliff kick)
PHS: Bruce Jackson 6 run (2-point conversion failed)
PHS: Andrew Frazier 76 pass from Dardar (2-point conversion good)
LOHS: Lee 3 run (Ratcliff kick)
LOHS: Lane Hilbun 5 run (Ratcliff kick)
Pineville LOHS
First Downs 15 17
Rushes-Yards 13-110 55-282
Passing Yards 274 34
C-A-I 21-36-3 5-8-1
Punts-Avg. 1-31 1-29
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-0
Penalties-Yards 4-40 3-15
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.