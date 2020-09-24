WATSON – Heading into his team’s scrimmage with St. Amant, the bottom line is pretty basic for Live Oak coach Blane Westmoreland, and it’s safe to say he’s not alone in his sentiment.
“It’s just having that opportunity to go against someone else and know that that’s finally here,” Westmoreland said. “Like I’ve talked about, it’s been like Christmas morning. Well, Christmas morning finally arrives for us Friday night.”
The Eagles travel to St. Amant, with freshman action kicking things off at 5:30 p.m. followed by JV and varsity.
One of the main things Westmoreland and his staff will be looking at during the scrimmage is how a large group of new starters handles some schematic changes.
The Eagles return two offensive starters from last season’s team in left tackle Caleb Bond, who played center last season, and center Rhett Bates.
“I just want to see our guys compete,” Westmoreland said. “I want to see if our guys are able to compete at the level that we expect them to, and then I want to see if our guys are picking up what we have installed. We’ve changed offensive systems over the months that we’ve had off, and we’ve changed some things defensively as well. We just want to see that our guys are picking up what we’re installing and they’re responding to what our coaches are telling them.”
Live Oak is moving to a wing-T-based offense similar to the scheme Westmoreland utilized during his time as Albany’s head coach. The Eagles will do so with new starters Brock Magee at quarterback, Jordan Watson at tailback, Luke Hillman at fullback and Cade Getwood or Hunter Hassleback at wingback.
“We’ve run some wing-T concepts the last couple years, so it’s not a foreign concept for the guys,” Westmoreland said. “It’s stuff that we’ve run. We’ve just expanded it immensely, so the kids are familiar with the concepts. Our kids have been so receptive to what we’ve wanted to do. It’s just made it extremely easy to go ahead and install it. Once we get to see guys coming flying by and we want to see how they react, so it’s going to be good to have that test in St. Amant.”
The goal on defense is also to see how a new crop of starters meshes with returnees Kyle Kitto on the defensive line, Branson McCoy at outside linebacker and three-year starter Aiden Saunders at free safety.
“We’ve got some schematic changes that we’re going to throw out there, some different packages that we’re going to put in throughout the season that are going to kind of give us what we feel like (will be) a good advantage out there,” Westmoreland said.
To get there, Westmoreland said the Eagles will have to grow up quickly.
Defensive end Luke Cowart is in is first year playing football, while the team lost both starting linebackers from last season. There will also be three newcomers in the secondary with sophomores Skyler Martin and David Voorhies at the cornerbacks and Denham Springs transfer TJ Magee at safety.
“It’s just being able to grow up and compete,” Westmoreland said. “There’s a lot of sophomores, a lot of juniors out there. Two sophomore corners. That’s a big deal. Your nose (guard) is a kid who’s never played football before. Your other defensive end, this is his first year to start. You’ve got two inside linebackers and an outside linebacker, this is their first chance to start. For us, it’s seeing that they’re in the right spot and that they’re competing at a high level, which they expect them to do.”
Westmoreland is looking forward to seeing how things come together, starting with Friday’s scrimmage against St. Amant.
“It’s a great scrimmage for us,” Westmoreland said. “We’re two like football teams, so it makes a lot of sense, in my opinion, to play each other.”
