LO-Belaire-2.Logan Williams

Live Oak's Logan Williams (5) finds some running room against Belaire.

 Photo courtesy of Jessica Van Der Mark

The Live Oak football team rode a big first quarter to key a 43-8 road win over St. Helena on Friday.

Blake Rosenthal and Logan Williams each ran for two touchdowns as the Eagles won their second straight game, moving to 3-1 on the season.

