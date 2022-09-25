The Live Oak football team rode a big first quarter to key a 43-8 road win over St. Helena on Friday.
The Live Oak football team rode a big first quarter to key a 43-8 road win over St. Helena on Friday.
Blake Rosenthal and Logan Williams each ran for two touchdowns as the Eagles won their second straight game, moving to 3-1 on the season.
Rosenthal had a pair of 2-yard touchdown runs, with Caden Jones hitting Braden Jones on a two-point conversion after the first score and Brek Schultz added the PAT after the second, putting the Eagles ahead 15-0 in the first quarter.
Schultz had a 33-yard field goal to push the lead to 18-0 at the end of the first quarter and added a 37-yard field goal in the second quarter, pushing the lead to 21-0.
Logan Williams, who had 11 carries for 58 yards. scored on a 3-yard run, and Rosenthal ran the two-point conversion to put the Eagles up 29-0 at halftime.
Williams and Braden Jones each had 2-yard runs in the third quarter, with Schultz adding the PATs to make the score 43-0 heading into the fourth quarter.
Braden Jones had 10 carries for 26 yards and a touchdown while Rosenthal had six carries for 14 yards.
St. Helena scored on a 19-yard pass and made the two-point conversion in the fourth quarter for the final margin.
Live Oak quarterback Sawyer Pruitt went 9-for-18 for 114 yards and an interception with eight players catching passes. Braden Jones had three receptions for 30 yards, while Cam Christ had a 37-yard reception.
