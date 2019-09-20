BAINS – Behind a stifling defensive performance, Live Oak cruised to a 29-0 victory Friday over West Feliciana to remain undefeated on the season.
Not only did the Eagles (3-0) record a shutout, they limited the Saints to 22 yards of total offense.
“Defensively, our guys are just playing lights out,” Live Oak coach Brett Beard said. “They’re playing together and with so much energy. I love the attitude they’re playing with. They get more and more comfortable every day.
“They just have to keep working and trusting each other,” Beard said. “It’s just fun to watch a group of kids fly around with each other and for each other. Good things happen to good teams that do it right and fight. That’s where we’re at right now.”
Already holding a 10-point lead, Live Oak’s defense made its statement on the first drive after halftime. Linebacker Bret McCoy sacked West Feliciana (0-3) quarterback Bennett Clement for a 16-yard loss on third down to pin the punt team deep in their own end.
Then on the next play, McCoy came through untouched and blocked the punt out the back of the end zone for a safety.
The Eagles offense received the ensuing free kick and marched downfield, scoring on Kee Hawkins’ 5-yard run for a 19-0 lead.
Following the sack and blocked punt, the Live Oak defense allowed only 11 yards the remainder of the game.
“We come to a game ready for a shutout, every game,” Live Oak senior linebacker Gabe Kimble said. “It’s amazing, it’s so fun on the sideline when we stop them. Everybody gets hyped with us.”
Live Oak’s offense finished with 244 total yards, rushing for 163 yards on 22 attempts (4.94 yards per rush) and going 5-of-10 passing for 50 yards.
The Eagles put up 10 points in the first half when they scored a touchdown on a sneak from quarterback Rhett Rosevear from the 1-yard line to go along with a 15-yard field goal from Cole Crenshaw.
On the next possession after Hawkins’ touchdown, Rosevear hit Byron Donahue in the back of the end zone on a 25-yard pass. As time expired, Landon Ratcliff kicked a 24-yard field goal to make it 29-0.
“We’re a little bit better in Week 3 than we were in Week 2,” Beard said. “We have to figure out how to get a little bit better in Week Four (road game at Kentwood). And then we have to figure out how to get better in Week 5 before we gear up for this district run, this gauntlet that we have.
“We just have to keep getting better,” Beard said. “I’m really pleased with their attitudes at practice and their commitment levels. A lot of good things are going to happen to this group.”
Live Oak 29, West Feliciana 0
Scoring summary
Live Oak 0 10 16 3 - 29
West Feliciana 0 0 0 0 - 0

LO - Rhett Rosevear 1 run (Cole Crenshaw kick)
LO - FG. Crenshaw 15
LO - Bret McCoy punt block, safety
LO - Kee Hawkins 5 run (Crenshaw kick)
LO - Byron Donohue 25 pass from Rosevear(Crenshaw kick)
LO - FG. Landon Ratcliff 24
LO WF
First Downs 9 4
Rushes–Yards 33–163 13–22
Passing Yards 81 35
C–A–I 5–10–0 5–10–0
Punts–Avg. 2–35.5 4-35
Fumbles-Lost 0 2
Penalties–Yards 3–25 4–20
