Nearly a month before the NCAA’s early signing period for football, Live Oak’s Jalen Lee decided to reopen his recruiting process.
Lee, a 6-foot-4, 295-pound defensive tackle who committed to LSU on June 26, announced his intention Thursday evening to back off of that pledge via social media.
Lee tweeted from his personal account: “I will be decommitting from LSU and reopening my recruitment.”
Lee wasn’t available for comment.
Prior to Lee’s announcement, LSU had reached its maximum number of 25 commitments, but has remained diligent in still entertaining several elite uncommitted prospects.
National recruiting analysts believe this was a move by LSU to help free up room in their Class of 2020, allowing Lee time to begin exploring alternative options.
When Lee, the nation’s No. 29 rated defensive tackles by 247 Sports, and state’s No. 14 overall prospect, committed to LSU, he selected the Tigers over a group of finalist that included Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi State, Tennessee and Texas A&M.
“I sat down with my family and talked about it with them,” Lee told the Livingston Parish News on June 26. “They said wherever my heart’s at, just to follow my heart and my heart’s at LSU.”
Lee took an unofficial visit to one school other than LSU during the fall, making a trip last week to Ole Miss when the Rebels hosted the Tigers.
Lee completed his high school career a week ago, helping Live Oak (6-5) to its fifth straight Class 5A state playoff appearance where they lost to Zachary, 39-7.
