When one recruiting door closed for Live Oak’s Jalen Lee, another one opened.
After a five-month-long commitment to LSU ended with both parties going in different directions, Lee looked in the opposite direction within the Southeastern Conference to find a new home.
Lee, a four-star recruit and nation’s No. 30 rated defensive line, committed to SEC Eastern Division member Florida where he commended Gators’ defensive line coach David Turner for his persistence and expertise in his field for landing his pledge.
The 6-foot-4, 285-pound Lee has scheduled his official visit this weekend to Florida’s campus in Gainesville and plans to sign with the Gators during the NCAA’s early signing period next week.
“I feel real good being a Gator,” Lee said. “They recruited me even when I was committed to LSU. They never stopped showing love to me. That was always my go-to school.
“They never gave up on me,” Lee said. “Coach Turner recruited me hard, called me every day and we talked. I’m comfortable around him. He treats you like family and he’s a part of my family.”
Lee became the 21st member of Florida’s Class of 2020 and their fifth defensive line commitment. The Gators currently have the nation’s ninth-ranked overall class and sixth best in the SEC.
“It feels like home when I’m there,” said Lee, who’s already taken two unofficial visits to Florida. “It’s not about the distance (eight hours from home). Every time I’ve been there, they’ve had a nice campus and nice facilities. They’re building new facilities. I’ll be perfect up there.”
Alabama and Ole Miss were two other schools that showed interest in Lee, both having already extended scholarship offers, but the state’s No. 14 prospect kept coming back to head coach Dan Mullen’s personality and Turner’s background in coaching the defensive line position at developing players at his previous stops at Texas A&M and Mississippi State.
“Coach Mullen’s a good, down to earth guy. I want to play for a guy like coach Turner who has a good resume’,” Lee said. “He (Turner) coached Myles Garrett, Fletcher Cox and Chris Jones. I feel like he can get me to where I want to be.
“It felt like home there,” Lee said. “It’s just a home away from home. I feel like coach Turner’s going to look out for me and take good care of me. He’s going to coach me hard and I’m up for the challenge. I'm ready to get there and get to work.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.