WATSON – A couple of Live Oak’s offensive assistant coaches were joking around with senior linebacker Bret McCoy before the start of Wednesday’s practice.
Since McCoy’s the lone member of the Eagles defense to score a touchdown this season, they wondered where they could use him on offense if the opportunity presented itself.
McCoy played along, grasping a football and going through a series fakes as if he were playing quarterback, naming a player of his choice to follow into the end zone.
There wasn’t any hesitation McCoy would be denied, and much like his on-field leadership, it captured the essence of not only his ability, but to his teammates, someone they count on.
“I bring energy,” McCoy said. “(Gabe) Kimble and I are the energy setters. Our D-Line is outstanding. We try to get everybody pumped up so that we’ll play better.”
Through three weeks, it’s hard to imagine Live Oak (3-0) being operating a higher level going into Friday’s road game at Class 2A’s No. 7 Kentwood (2-1) at 7 p.m.
Especially when you look at McCoy and the Eagles’ defense which is allowing 85.3 yards per game, including minus-30 yards rushing per contest.
“Coming into the season we knew we were going to be pretty stout on defense because we had a lot of returning starters,” McCoy said. “We have a lot of confidence. I don’t think anyone can get major yards on us running.”
The only team that’s managed to do so has occurred in practice where Live Oak’s offense, led by running backs Kee Hawkins and Hagen Long, have followed their veteran offensive line to positive gains.
McCoy believes such work has proved beneficial for both sides on Friday nights.
“It’s huge that our offense can do that against us since we’re an outstanding defense,” he said. “We feel good going into a game.”
McCoy represented six returning starters on Live Oak’s defense, but before the start of spring, the Eagles took a big-picture approach to that unit and tinkered with some of their personnel.
McCoy, who started for the first time at outside linebacker in 2018, was moved to middle linebacker, Dammian Capling moved to outside linebacker and Kyle Kitto joining Jalen Lee and Tyler Braun on the interior.
“He’s unselfish,” Live Oak coach Brett Beard said of McCoy. “He started at outside linebacker for us last year, moves inside because we feel that his best fit and he doesn’t bat an eye. He gets in there and starts learning. He’s picked it up pretty quick. He’s gotten better every week.”
McCoy’s simply paid his dues, trying to add to Live Oak’s growing reputation for outstanding linebacker play that he’s witnessed since his freshman year where he’s watched or played with Preston Faulkner, Jordan Davies, Blake Robinson and Kimble.
McCoy made the big jump between his sophomore year as a special teams player to starting at outside linebacker, playing in all 11 of his team’s game. He finished with approximately 50 tackles, four stops behind the line of scrimmage, two sacks and recovered two fumbles.
“It’s a big thing, those dudes are studs,” McCoy said of trying to maintain the program’s linebacker tradition. “It gives us a lot of motivation to go out there and play. We have a lot to live up to, a lot of high standards set for us.
“It’s not hard waiting your turn, you’re learning as you watch somebody ahead of you,” McCoy said. “Whenever they graduate, or something happens, you should know what you’re doing by then and you fill in. When you get your shot you’ve just got to make the most of it.”
The expectations, nor the position change, have slowed McCoy in any fashion. He’s made a big impact, both from a leadership standpoint where he and Lee serve as defensive team captains, along with his capacity to get the defense aligned each play and functioning properly.
Two weeks ago, the personal highlight of his career took place at home when McCoy returned a fumble caused by Capling for a 14-yard score - the first touchdown of his career – for a 24-0 lead in the second quarter in a game the Eagles won, 52-20.
A week later, with the Eagles’ defense clamping down on West Feliciana in a 10-0 game at halftime, McCoy barged through to block a punt, resulting in a safety that tipped off a 19-point second half en route to a 29-0 shutout victory.
“He’s a guy that you trust, a guy you know that going to get the job done,” Beard said of McCoy. “He studies, he works. he’s a great student, a great teammate, he’s a great brother to his little brother. He’s just everything you want.
“He doesn’t say a whole lot but he’s just going to outwork you,” Beard said. “You wish everyone was like him. You love having him around, you love what he brings to everybody. It’s not every day you come across someone that makes you better. I think he makes people around him better.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.