WATSON – Live Oak coach Brett Beard didn’t want to limit the scope of his praise for senior cornerback Darian Ricard.
So, he decided to step outside the box to drive home his point.
“He’s one of the best corners in the state,” Beard said. “With the guys he has to lock horns with, every Friday he gives us a chance.”
Ricard has evolved into the prototypical No. 1 cornerback for Live Oak (6-2, 1-2) which visits Scotlandville (5-3, 0-3) for a key District 4-5 matchup at 7 p.m. Friday.
The senior’s tall and rangy at 6-foot-2, 175 pounds and athletic, giving the Eagles the perfect complement in the secondary to a defense more distinguished for their ability to stop the run.
“Everyone believes that our defense is a run-stop defense and people try to throw the ball around on us,” Ricard said. “We get it done the best we can to help our team. Our defensive line stops the run and we stop the pass.
“I try and bring leadership,” Ricard said. “Since I’m the oldest guy with the most experience, I try to be that guy for us. I let everyone one know that if you mess up a play, it’s on to the next one.”
Live Oak has produced another rock-solid defensive unit that’s allowing 140 yards per game, including just 17 yards on the ground.
That’s forced the majority of the Eagles’ opponents to try and throw the ball, where with a solid pass rush, hasn’t proven to be a successful avenue to travel where they’re permitting 123 yards an outing.
Live Oak has nine interceptions with Ricard and Aiden Saunders leading the way with two each.
“We are as comfortable if not more comfortable with Darian as any corner we’ve had here,” said Beard, now in his fifth season at Live Oak. “He’s a kid that loves the game of football. He’s really grown a lot in the locker room and separated himself as a guy that respects the brotherhood and respects the process.”
The District 4-5A landscape’s certainly not one for the faint of heart if you’re a cornerback.
This season alone the league boasts two of the nation’s top wide receivers in the Class of 2021 in Zachary’s Chris Hilton and Brian Thomas of Walker.
“These challenges are fun, and everyone should want to embrace challenges,” Ricard said of the prospect of facing Division I wide receiver prospects.
Beard felt Ricard more than held his own against the league’s wide receiver hierarchy in consecutive weeks.
“Hilton never beat him, and Thomas got him twice,” he said of Ricard’s performance. :Thomas crossed him up once, flipped his hips and (Ricard) tripped over his feet. He’s led our secondary. Coach (Stephen) Prescott has nothing but great praise as far as some of the little things I don’t always get the see when they’re in a position group.”
With Scotlandville boasting a fast-paced spread offense and quarterback Jesse Craig having thrown for 1,204 yards and 12 TDs, and receiver Reggie King (18-441, 3 TDs) serving as his top target), Ricard’s prepared for the latest test that comes with playing in the district.
“My coaches believe in me and if they believe then I should believe in myself,” said Ricard, who also has 12 tackles. “I go out there and play to the best of my ability, for my team and coaches to help us succeed.”
Ricard’s journey to becoming a two-year starter for Live Oak began on offense where after playing defensive back in middle school, he was moved to wide receiver.
That remained the case through his sophomore year where Live Oak lost its top two cornerbacks to graduation in Ray’shion Brumfield and Jordan Lee after the 2017 season, Ricard made the transition to defense and hasn’t looked back.
“When I went to defense, I felt that was best for the team and the best for me,” said Ricard, who is also a three-year letter winner in basketball. “Defense is more fun here anyway.
“Coach Beard puts us through a tough task and not many people can go through what we go through every day,” Ricard said. “We just train, don’t cheat the system and buy into the system and it shows. Playing for the program is the reason why I’m here today.”
Said Beard: “Because of his body type and athleticism, he’s able to make up ground with his length. He’s a smart player that understands leverage and angles. You don’t find him getting beat very often. It just doesn’t happen.”
