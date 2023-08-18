08-17-23 Live Oak vs St. Michael

The Live Oak High football team takes on St. Michael in a scrimmage ahead of the 2023 regular season on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023.

Live Oak football coach Hutch Gonzales came away pleased with what he saw from the Eagles in their scrimmage against St. Michael at LOHS on Thursday.

Live Oak scored on every possession in the scripted portion, outscoring St. Michael 35-7. The Eagles won the timed portion, 14-7 while running just four plays.

08-17-23 Live Oak vs St. Michael

The Live Oak High football team takes on St. Michael in a scrimmage ahead of the 2023 regular season on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023.

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.