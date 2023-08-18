Live Oak football coach Hutch Gonzales came away pleased with what he saw from the Eagles in their scrimmage against St. Michael at LOHS on Thursday.
Live Oak scored on every possession in the scripted portion, outscoring St. Michael 35-7. The Eagles won the timed portion, 14-7 while running just four plays.
“We told the boys it was an opportunity to get out there and kind of showcase what we’ve worked on all spring and really summer and fall camp, and they didn’t disappoint. We were able to get out there, and it seems like any time we go live, it’s easier for them to get up and get ready to play. They did well.”
“I just thought it was lot of progress from the first day in pads out of fall camp to now – just tremendous amounts of progress,” Gonzales said.
The scrimmage featured a pair of 10-play series with each team’s first-teamers, followed by a 10-play series with the second-teamers. The first-teamers came back for an eight-play series, and the second-and-third-teamers worked a pair of six-play series.
The scrimmage closed with a 12-minute quarter.
In the timed portion, Dekohta Jones scored on an 80-yard run on the first play from scrimmage, while Hayden Ray scored on a 65-yard pass on the Eagles’ third play from scrimmage.
“It was tremendous,” Gonzales said of the Eagles’ offensive effort. “The composure that we’ve been talking about, it was there. They finished drives. We scored every time we had a possession, so that’s obviously a positive. I’m not going to lie to you, St. Michael was big. They were significantly larger up front than I thought they were going to be. They’re scrappy. I think they do a phenomenal job with them. They’re tough. They’re junior and senior heavy this year, so it’s one of the better teams that they’ve had in a while. We weren’t expecting a pushover, and we didn’t get a pushover. I thought they played hard the whole time, and I think our kids responded. Like I said last week, we kind of called them out on the carpet a couple of times, and they really picked up the torch and kind of ran with it. They did a good job.”
Hayden Ray also had a touchdown in the controlled portion, while Dekohta Jones had another touchdown run. Ben Moyer, Riley Impson and Landry Smart also scored for the Eagles, with Moyer and Smart’s on passes and Impson’s on a run.
Cayden Jones threw the touchdown passes to Ray and Moyer, while Kingston Johnson threw the touchdown pass to Smart.
“Offensively, I thought we were good up front,” Gonzales said. “We moved the ball well through the run game. When we did want to throw the ball, we were able to do that successfully. We had a couple of guys make some big plays for us through the air. Cayden Jones was really, really good under center. Offensively, we were solid.”
The Eagles gave up a 25-yard touchdown during the in the controlled portion of the scrimmage.
“In the timed portion, I thought we could have been a little bit scrappier defensively,” Gonzales said. “I thought we could have played with better pad level. For one series, we kind of got pushed around a little bit and gave up a score but encouraged by both sides. There’s definitely some things to clean up before we try to go and play against a team like Hammond in the jamboree.”
“What was exciting was that the energy was good in the stadium,” Gonzales continued. “People were excited to be there. The kids showed up, and there was a good crowd for a scrimmage. It really kind of looked like a Friday night atmosphere, so we were excited about that.”
