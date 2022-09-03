LO-Belaire-Jamal Murphy

Live Oak's Jamal Murphy races past Belaire defenders.

The way Live Oak football coach Blane Westmoreland sees it, Friday’s season-opening win against Belaire could go a long way in determining how the Eagles finish the season.

The Eagles scored a 34-0 win over the Bengals at Live Oak.

LO-Belaire-Hayden Everett

Live Oak's Hayden Everett (12) looks for some extra yardage against Belaire.

