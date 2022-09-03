The way Live Oak football coach Blane Westmoreland sees it, Friday’s season-opening win against Belaire could go a long way in determining how the Eagles finish the season.
The Eagles scored a 34-0 win over the Bengals at Live Oak.
Updated: September 3, 2022 @ 2:26 pm
“The first one’s always the big one. It’s always the hardest one … and to be able to do that week one, it’s really important for where we want to go, where we see ourselves going this season,” Westmoreland said. “Obviously, first week, we’ve got some things to clean up and some things to do better on, and we’ll get to work (Saturday) morning with … correcting some things that I feel like we have to do a better job at.”
Blake Rosenthal scored on a 9-yard run in the second quarter before Sawyer Pruitt hit Hayden Everett on a 14-yard touchdown pass. Brek Schultz added the PAT for a 13-0 lead.
“With Hayden, the kid’s a dynamic player, so giving him the ball in space and letting him do what he does,” Westmoreland said. “Cam Christ blocking over there really sprung him. Pruitt put it on him. That always is a good way to start.”
Jamal Murphy had a 13-yard scoring run in the third quarter for a 20-0 lead, while Logan Williams had a 1-yard touchdown run which pushed the advantage to 27-0.
“We were able to get the ground game going,” Westmoreland said. “We’ve got a number of young backs – Jamal Murphy, Braden Jones, Blake Rosenthal, Logan Williams – all had touches (Friday). I think three of the four had a touchdown. I was very pleased with our running game. We’ve got to shore some things up on protection and get ready that way, but I feel good with where we are. We’ve just got to clean up the mistakes, get back to work, and we can’t keep having some of those turnovers deep in the red zone.”
Westmoreland said turnovers were an issue for the Eagles, with an interception late in the first half.
“We’ve just got to start fast,” Westmoreland continued. “We’ve got to establish being able to move the ball and finish. I’ve said this for a long time – every possession has to end in a kick – and (Saturday) we had three possessions that did no, so we have to clean that up, and we will.”
Freshman quarterback Cayden Jones had a 1-yard touchdown on a keeper, and Schultz added the PAT with 1:21 left for the final margin.
“We were able to play a number of guys (Saturday),” Westmoreland said. “A number of skill positions, a number running backs, a number of guys on the d-line, linebacker, DBs, all over. It allowed us to see who can do what and give some guys some quality Friday night experience. It is different when it’s a true Friday night and not a jamboree or a scrimmage …:
