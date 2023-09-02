First-year Live Oak football coach Hutch Gonzales realizes his comments following the Eagles’ first game of the year are really similar to those following last week’s scrimmage effort against Hammond.
There’s a reason for that.
A week after shutting out the short-handed Tornadoes, the Eagles took advantage of some early special teams miscues to key a 42-0 win over Belaire on Friday at Live Oak.
“Was it perfect? No, so there’s stuff to fix, but the defense gives up zero, it’s easy to win that way, and then for the offense to respond the way that they responded to the way that the defense played, in my opinion, it was pretty awesome to watch,” Gonzales said.
Cayden Jones hit Kade Whitehead on a 6-yard touchdown pass, and Brek Schultz nailed the PAT to put Live Oak ahead 7-0 with 10:16 to play in the first quarter and padded the lead on a 23-yard scoring pass from Jones to Hayden Ray, with Shultz’s PAT making the score 14-0 with 3:25 to play in the first quarter.
Jones went 7-for-10 for 76 yards, three touchdowns and one interception.
The first two scores were set up by special teams mistakes by Belaire, with the Eagles tackling the Bengals’ punter behind the line of scrimmage to set up the first touchdown. The Eagles were about to block a Belaire punt, but the punter took off running, and the Eagles tackled him behind the line of scrimmage.
“At some point, we had only run about eight offensive plays, and we had 14 points on the board, so that’s encouraging,” Gonzales said.
The Eagles rushed for 159 yards and three touchdowns on 21 carries.
Gonzales wasn’t shy about stressing the importance of special teams, especially for his team.
“In high school, especially, I feel like people don’t consider special teams another phase of the game,” Gonzales said. “I think sometimes think special teams is a nuisance – you’ve got kids that don’t really want to be on it, or you’ve got starters running down and potentially getting hurt … You hear all this negative connotation when you hear people talk about special teams at the high school level, whereas, what we’re doing right now, we’re trying to run practices as close to a college program as we possibly can, and we have a special teams coordinator who is absolutely in love with special teams, and for our kids to feel the same about it, we’ve made every single coach involved in the coaching of our special teams. We put a lot of emphasis on that so it’s no surprise to me when we are good in the return game. We have one of the best kickers in the state, so our kickoff coverage is good, and our punt team has looked good, and our punt block team has obviously looked good.”
Jones connected with Ben Moyer on a 24-yard scoring pass, and Shultz added the PAT for a 21-0 lead with eight minutes to play before halftime.
Whitehead returned the second half kickoff 60 yards to the Belaire 20, setting up a 10-yard touchdown run for Dekohta Jones, but a bad snap on the PAT left the Eagles ahead 27-0 with 10:54 to go in the second half.
Cayden Jones had a 2-yard run on a quarterback sneak, and Jace Griffin hit Ben Moyer on a 2-point pass after a bad snap on the PAT, putting the Eagles up 35-0 with 8:04 to play in the third quarter.
Riley Impson had a 6-yard touchdown run, and Shultz hit the PAT for the final margin with 2:26 to play in the third quarter.
Gonzales praised the Eagles’ defense, which held Belaire to 61 yards of total offense.
“I just think that we’ve been really, really stingy up front to this point,” he said. “The boys on the defensive line have been tough. We’ve challenged them. One of the things I feel like we need to clean up is our ability to tackle when the first guy gets there, but they’ve done a good job of (getting) 11 hats to the football and getting everybody there gang-tackling. For the past three contests, whether it was week one or the jamboree or the scrimmage, we were in the other team’s backfield a lot, and that’s disruptive.”
“Those dudes are playing,” Gonzales continued. “They’re just getting after it.”
