WATSON – The Live Oak offense looked like a well-oiled machine during Friday night’s jamboree match-up against Hammond.
The homestanding Eagles soared to a 24-0 advantage by scoring on each of their four offensive possessions through the first of two 12-minute halves.
But then it appeared complacency started setting in as back-to-back botched shotgun snaps caused coach Hutch Gonzales to snap on the sidelines. He suggested - rather sternly and vociferously - that his center and quarterback retreat to the sidelines and practice their exchange.
Seconds later, freshman defender Lane Billings restored order with an interception that sealed a 27-0 win for the hosts.
“The center exchange is an issue we’ve been dealing with. We sometimes like to snap it 100 miles an hour,” Gonzales said with a laugh. “We had a bad snap and then a dropped snap, two in a row. It was frustrating because we looked so smooth all game long. But they worked to fix it and came out and finished up the game.”
Gonzales called the 15-year-old Billings a “freshman phenom, a special football player” who is expected to make big plays during the 2023 campaign.
The big pick by Billings exemplified Live Oak’s no-bend, no-break defense that established its dominance right from the start.
On Hammond’s third play from scrimmage, cornerback Bentz Borne pulled in a tipped pass to give the Eagles possession at the visitor’s 31. Six plays later, senior running back Brayden Jones scored the first of his two TDs by slipping in from the 3 to give Live Oak the early lead.
He finished with 91 yards on 12 carries.
On Live Oak’s second offensive possession, sophomore quarterback Cayden Jones connected with sophomore slot receiver Hayden Ray for a 50-yard gain to set up a 12-yard scoring run by Dekohta Jones. Ray, who stands 6-3 and weighs in at 240 pounds, had two receptions for 58 yards on the night and figures to be a frequent target this season.
“He’s big and strong and physical. He has good hands and can run the ball. He’s going to be a good one for us,” Gonzales said.
Brayden Jones was a work horse on the following drive, carrying five straight times and completing the 40-yard trip with a 14-yard scamper.
Live Oak took possession once again on the ensuing kickoff when junior Jace Griffin recovered a fumble at Hammond’s 4-yard line. Hammond kept the Eagles out of the end zone, although Brek Schultz’s 25-yard field goal gave Live Oak a 24-0 halftime advantage.
It was a night of frustration for the Tornadoes, according to coach Dorsett Buckels. He noted that the Tors were missing several key starters due to preseason injuries.
“We had nine starters on the sidelines tonight, but that’s not an excuse. It’s next man up,” he said. “The younger guys have to step up. Even though the scoreboard didn’t show it, I think we looked a lot better in the second half. We just have to regroup and get back to the drawing board.”
Live Oak’s first drive of the second half ended abruptly when Cayden Jones was intercepted while attempting to hit sophomore Eli Hagans 30 yards downfield. Schultz accounted for Live Oak’s only points of the second half when he nailed a 46-yard field goal with two minutes to play.
With the exception of the errant snaps, Gonzales said he thought his squad played well and should be ready for next week’s season kickoff.
“Hammond was a little beat up tonight, but that’s a very good team,” he said. “For us to be able to come out and execute against a group of athletes like that, I’m very pleased with how we played.
Live Oak hosts Belaire to open the regular season on Friday, while Hammond visits Amite on Thursday.
