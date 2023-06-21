WATSON – For Springfield football coach Ryan Serpas and Live Oak counterpart Hutch Gonzales, the third week of play in the Robert Graves 7-on-7 League wasn’t so much about Wednesday’s outcomes.
It was more about working on a few things for the upcoming season.
“It was a little different environment this week,” Gonzales said, noting the Eagles competed in an event at the New Orleans Saints’ facility against Karr, East Jefferson, Westgate and others Tuesday. “It was rowdy out there. There was a lot of testosterone on the field, but I thought our kids competed well. They always do.”
“To come back today, I thought we would be a little tired, a little sluggish, and at first, they looked that way,” Gonzales continued. “I thought we picked it up later on in our last two games after our little break. I had to give them a little attitude adjustment in between games, but they played better.”
Broadmoor, Istrouma and Glen Oaks also participated in the day’s work.
“With us putting in a new defensive system, we’re running some different coverages, getting kids a little bit more familiar with everything,” Serpas said. “We’re making mistakes, but that’s what this is for. This is practice, and I saw a lot of growth today from whenever we started to as the day went on, less and less mistakes were made. The last game-and-a-half, we were able to get our twos out there, and they got some very valuable reps as well learning defensively what we’re trying to do and all that. We’re just making sure that they’re going to be capable of being able to help us out this year coming up as well.”
When the teams faced each other, Live Oak got a stop on downs to open the teams’ 20-minute series before Eagles quarterback Cayden Jones hit a 20-yard pass to Jack Peterson, setting up a 14-yard scoring pass to Dakota Jones.
Springfield answered with a 20-yard scoring pass from Luke Husser to Caden Dykes.
After Jamal Murphy was ruled out of bounds on a 31-yard scoring pass from Jones, Jones connected with Murphy to the Live Oak 25, setting up a scoring play to Ben Moyer on the next play, giving the Eagles a 2-1 scoring advantage.
The Bulldogs turned the ball over on downs, setting up a 40-yard scoring pass from Kingston Johnson to Eli Hagans to cap the scoring.
“The two little, young quarterbacks threw the ball pretty well,” Gonzales said. “I thought their reads were better later. We tried to simplify some things, and they’ve got some good targets to throw to. When they get the ball to those guys, we look good. Offensively, that’s the tale.”
Against Istrouma, Jones connected with Hayden Ray on a 38-yard scoring pass before the Indians answered with a short scoring pass.
Jones threw an interception before Istrouma got another scoring pass.
During a chippy session with Glen Oaks, Live Oak’s Cayden Jones hit Brayden Jones on a 5-yard scoring pass to get things started.
The Eagles forced a turnover on downs and drove to the Glen Oaks 1 before turning the ball over on downs.
After Glen Oaks turned the ball over on downs, Live Oak’s Johnson threw an interception in the end zone. Peterson got an interception to end the next Glen Oaks drive, setting up a 25-yard scoring pass from Johnson to Ray on the final play of the session.
“Hayden Ray continues to be a standout,” Gonzales said. “He’s a big dude who moves way too fast to be that big.”
Against Broadmoor, Johnson hit Marcus Mack on a scoring pass, and Jace Griffin had an interception for the Eagles.
“Defensively, I think that we have some things to clean up in the secondary,” Gonzales said. “We certainly know that that’s currently not our strength defensively. We’ve got to do some things to help those guys on the back end some. People start throwing that long ball up there and we are who we are. We’re not making the play on that ball right now. We’re getting lost in coverage a little bit, and we need to fix that, but I thought that they did play aggressively. They attacked the football in the later games specifically – had a few turnovers and played hard and rallied to the football well. That’s what you’ve got to see. It’s just about progression moving forward from week to week.”
Cayden Jones had a pair of touchdown passes against Broadmoor, including a 40-yarder to Hagans, before Johnson hit Ray on a 40-yard score to cap the scoring.
Springfield’s Tabias McGee got an interception against Broadmoor, and the Bulldogs returned the favor on the next play, leading to a 5-yard TD.
Tyler McGee had two interceptions for the Bulldogs during the session with Broadmoor before Husser connected with Dykes for a score on the final play.
Springfield forced four interceptions as a team on the day.
“It was just seeing our kids in the right place, and not only that, but finishing,” Serpas said of the interceptions. “There’s probably one or two more that we could have had that we didn’t quite get to – at least we got our hands on it – but the actual process of finishing it out and competing it as turnover, that’s been something that we’ve been trying to work on is ‘hey, we’ve been in position, but we’re not finishing the play out'. Today, I saw a lot of that, and it’s showing up. Four picks today by the defensive group today, and I expect them to continue to get better as we continue to rep this.”
The Bulldogs were unable to score against Istrouma and gave up scoring passes of 1 and 40 yards.
Against Glen Oaks, Springfield drove to the 9 before Husser threw an interception, leading to a touchdown pass on the ensuing GOHS drive.
It was Husser’s first work with the Bulldogs this summer after being away from the team while dealing with family issues. He and Ethan Lipscomb saw time at quarterback Wednesday.
“We were trying to grind it,” Serpas said. “I saw some good things and some things we still need to work on. Getting Luke back this week is something that we think is going to benefit us. It’s just he’s got to come back in and understand where we’re at. I think the more reps that he gets, and Ethan as well, the better off we’re going to be going into the season. Like we said, this is all about practice. At the end of the day, our record is 0-0 whenever we leave here, so it doesn’t matter. It’s all about what can we do to improve ourselves come August-September.”
Laydn May had an interception for the Bulldogs during the session.
“I’m just happy with where we’re at,” Serpas said. “We’ve had great workout attendance. If that continues, I think we’re going to be well ahead of the game coming into next year.”
Gonzales said he likes where the Eagles are at this point.
“I think we’re where we need to be right now,” he said. “If you don’t make mistakes, then you don’t learn. There’s plenty to learn from out there.”
