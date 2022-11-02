Live Oak-EA Football Brandon Maher, Brady Odell

Live Oak's Brandon Maher (45) wraps up an East Asension ball carrier as teammate Brady Odell (64) closes in during Friday's game.

 Photo courtesy of Jessica VanDerMark

Heading into the final week of the regular season, the goal for the Live Oak football team isn’t complicated as it travels to take on St. Amant at 7 p.m. Friday.

“Win,” Eagles coach Blane Westmoreland said. “We feel, kind of looking at the power ratings with the new top 28 getting in instead of 32, we feel like if we win, we’re going to be in, and I’m sure St. Amant is sitting there saying the same thing. The winner of this is probably going to get into the playoffs, so for us, it’s find a way to scratch across a win right now.”

