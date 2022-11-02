Heading into the final week of the regular season, the goal for the Live Oak football team isn’t complicated as it travels to take on St. Amant at 7 p.m. Friday.
“Win,” Eagles coach Blane Westmoreland said. “We feel, kind of looking at the power ratings with the new top 28 getting in instead of 32, we feel like if we win, we’re going to be in, and I’m sure St. Amant is sitting there saying the same thing. The winner of this is probably going to get into the playoffs, so for us, it’s find a way to scratch across a win right now.”
Live Oak (3-6, 0-4) is at No. 33 in the Division I non-select power rankings, while St. Amant (3-6, 0-4) is No. 29, according to geauxpreps.com.
The Eagles are coming off a 16-0 loss to District 5-5A leader East Ascension in which the Spartans scored all of their points in the first quarter, but for Westmoreland, the team’s four turnovers were a sore spot.
“They scored 16 points and they scored 10 of them off of turnovers and one off of a short field,” Westmoreland said. “We’re not built to turn the ball over that many times. It’s not who we are. We’ve got to protect the football, so that’s going to be something that we stress this week – ball security, making the right reads and all that.”
Live Oak had 57 yards of total offense last week, with Braden Jones picking up 21 yards on 10 carries and Blake Rosenthal adding 19 yards on nine carries.
Hayden Ray had one catch for 20 yards, while Cam Christ had a 16-yard reception to lead Live Oak receivers.
Cayden Jones went 4-for-8 for 42 yards and an interception, while Sawyer Pruitt was 2-for-4 for 3 yards and two interceptions.
On the flip side, Westmoreland praised the team’s defensive effort last week.
“At the end of the day, the guys are getting after it and playing hard,” Westmoreland said. “For us, it’s just continue to do what we’re doing on defense. I can’t fault them at all. They had a goal-line stand that led EA to three (points) after a short field. I think their longest drive was like 35-40 yards. That was it.”
The injury bug has hit the Eagles, and Westmoreland said the Gators, who are coming off a 35-7 loss to Walker, are in a similar situation.
“I think we’re pretty close to each other,” Westmoreland said. “I think we’re both young. They’re battling injury kind of like we are. I think right now, in my opinion, we’re mirror images of each other, so it’s gong to be who wants it more, in my opinion. Who wants a chance to go and play in Week 11?’”
Cole Sims had St. Amant’s only touchdown last week on a 6-yard run.
“Really for them, they do move the ball,” Westmoreland said. “They’ve got a very large offensive line, some pretty good receivers, a back that’s shifty, but it looks like they hang their hat on their offensive front. They’re going to get behind those guys and kind of grind it out and let them run right at you.”
Westmoreland said one of the challenges will be recognizing St. Amant’s changes up front on defense and staying away from penalties and turnovers.
The Gators are led by defensive end Dylan Carpenter.
“Their defensive front’s really good,” Westmoreland said. “They’ve got two very good corners – long, rangy guys – and schematically they change things up. They come at you from a lot of different areas, so that’s something we’re going to have to be prepared for.”
“We’ll get after it this week and to put a win on the board and hopefully sneak into the playoffs and go from there,” Westmoreland said.
