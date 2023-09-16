WATSON – Live Oak came into Friday’s game against Bonnabel with a depleted running back room, but the Eagles picked up the slack in a bunch of ways to cruise to a win.
Quarterback Cayden Jones rushed for 209 yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries, Ben Moyer caught two touchdowns, and the Eagles scored a pair of safeties to highlight a 51-6 win over the Bruins at Live Oak on Friday.
“He’s a guy who plays quarterback like a linebacker,” Live Oak coach Hutch Gonzales said of Jones while noting the Eagles had no available running backs on Thursday before Jamal Murphy was cleared to play before Friday’s game. “He has that mentality. He’s not sliding. He ain’t running out of bounds. He’s going to run through you. We knew that he would handle it well, that he would embrace it, he would love it. He’s more excited than anybody that he got to rush for all those yards, but I thought just in general, the entire offense – basically installing a new package and running it as our base offense this week, they did a really phenomenal job of picking it up and going with it.”
“That’s a credit to the kids, man,” Gonzales said.
It didn’t take long for the Eagles (2-1) to strike as Kade Whitehead returned the opening kickoff to the Bonnabel 40, leading to a 41-yard field goal by Brek Schultz, giving Live Oak a 3-0 lead with 9:35 to play in the first quarter.
On the ensuing Bonnabel possession, Bruins quarterback Joseph Nyein lost a fumble on a scramble, and Live Oak’s Brody Welch recovered at the Bonnabel 40.
Two plays later, Jones hit Landry Smart for a 17-yard gain, then had consecutive runs of 11 and 3 yards, with the second going for a touchdown. Schultz’s PAT put Live Oak up 10-0 with 6:27 to play in the first quarter.
“The word of the week, it was ‘resilience,’ so I guess it motivated us to just keep going,” Jones said. “Even if something bad happens, kind of bounce back from it, don’t let it affect you.”
On the Bruins’ next possession, Live Oak’s Adam Karras tackled Bonnabel punter Ivan Bonilla in the end zone for a safety and a 12-0 lead with 3:37 left in the first quarter.
The Eagles responded with a 10-play, 56-yard scoring drive in which the Bruins were flagged for defensive holding on fourth-and-13 at the BHS 36 to keep the drive going.
Three plays later, Jones hit a wide open Moyer on a 16-yard touchdown pass, and Schultz added the PAT for a 19-0 lead with 11:29 to play in the second quarter.
“I’m low key,” said Moyer, who caught three passes for 48 yards. “I just try to catch it, and ‘I’m like ‘Please don’t drop it.’ I can’t see anything. It’s got nothing to do with me. Cayden Jones carried the team. He just gave me the ball, and I just finished it for them.”
“It all starts with the O-line,” Jones said after going 8-for-14 for 86 yards passing.
After a Bonnabel punt, the Eagles padded the lead on a 1-yard touchdown run by Jones to cap an 11-play drive. Schultz added the PAT for a 26-0 lead with 4:09 to play in the first half.
“I knew (we’d do well) coming in because (in) practice all week, we were doing pretty good,” Jones said of picking up the new game plan. “Everybody had everything down. Our line, it was all the same for them. It was just (a matter) of me making the play.”
Bonnabel came back with its lone scoring drive of the game as Nyein hit three passes of 14 yards to Jalen Holmes and 35 yards and 31 yards to Omari Doty, the second of which was a touchdown, cutting the lead to 26-6 with 1:33 left in the first half.
The Eagles gave up 199 yards of total offense to the Bruins (186 passing, 13 rushing).
“We told them they’ve got some dudes and they’re going to make some plays because they have some legit athletes over on the other side of the ball,” Gonzales said. “They’ve got some good-looking kids, and I had no doubt that they were going to get free. They were going to catch balls down the field. Their best receiver is 6-1, 6-2, and our corner covering him is a 5-7 kid, but he held his own all night. He gave up what he gave, and they got a couple of big ones on us down the seam and there was a miscommunication. But to hold them to six points, I think they’re just playing hard. They’re flying around. They’re playing physical. They’re playing with confidence.”
Live Oak came back with another scoring drive as Jones carried four times for 35 yards before hitting Moyer on a 30-yard touchdown pass in which he fought his way into the end zone, putting the Eagles up 32-6 with 20 seconds to play in the first half.
The Eagles padded the lead when Billy Edmonston picked up a bad snap on a Bonnabel punt attempt on the first drive of the third quarter and returned it for a touchdown, helping put Live Oak ahead 39-6.
Live Oak added another safety when a snap on a punt attempt went out the back of the end zone, stretching the advantage to 41-6.
“Just the special teams being able to create two safeties and really create a fumble and scoop-and-score for a touchdown on punt block, it’s hard to lose a football game when you’re playing that way on special teams,” Gonzales said. “It’s huge.”
Schultz tacked on a 22-yard field goal for a 44-6 lead.
The Eagles recovered a Bonnabel fumble in the end zone for a touchback on a pass play, leading to the Eagles’ only punt of the game.
After a short punt, which Live Oak’s Kelton Erwin advanced to the Bonnabel 46, the Eagles picked up the final score of the game, with quarterback Kingston Johnson scoring on a 29-yard keeper and Schultz adding the PAT.
While Gonzales credited his team for stepping up under some adverse circumstances, Moyer and Jones tipped their hats to the coaching staff.
“They’re on us,” he said. “They check our dress code in the morning to making sure we’re not acting up in class to getting on the field on time and getting everything done. We aim for perfection, so that way if we miss, we’ll still right there.”
