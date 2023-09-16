Live Oak-Bonnabel Football Cayden Jones

Live Oak quarterback Cayden Jones outraces the Bonnabel defense during Friday's game.

WATSON – Live Oak came into Friday’s game against Bonnabel with a depleted running back room, but the Eagles picked up the slack in a bunch of ways to cruise to a win.

Quarterback Cayden Jones rushed for 209 yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries, Ben Moyer caught two touchdowns, and the Eagles scored a pair of safeties to highlight a 51-6 win over the Bruins at Live Oak on Friday.

Live Oak's Cayden Jones and Ben Moyer discuss the Eagles' win over Bonnabel.

