Live Oak is heading into the playoffs without a win in District 4-5A play, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing for Eagles coach Blane Westmoreland, especially considering his team’s performance in last week’s loss to Central.
The Wildcats picked up a 13-12 win with the No. 31 Eagles (4-5) missing a pair of extra points. More importantly, Westmoreland said the team is starting to get comfortable in an offense that was revamped late in the season after a slew of injuries.
“It shows our kids that we can play with these guys,” Westmoreland said. “It shows our kids that you’re as good as we’ve been telling you you are. We have a number of guys out. We started our seventh offensive line combination Friday night. We still have a number of guys out, but (they) continue to play, continue to fight, play the next play. That’s it. If you can do that, the next play, then focus on the next day, that’s exactly what we’re doing, and that’s what the kids are doing. They’ve bought into that, and it really showed.”
Westmoreland is also looking to the future and said the playoff experience will benefit the team next season and beyond.
“Any time you get an extra week of practice is great, especially for our young guys … those sophomores, those freshmen, they get another week of individual drills, they get another week of seeing it,” Westmoreland said. “That’s always important to get another week of practice, and that gets them ready for the 2022 season. We’ve just got to continue to work in what we’re doing and understand our job and that it takes all 11 guys going the same way, that no one guy is bigger than the team, and they’ve done that the last couple of weeks.”
The Eagles are facing a four-hour drive to Shreveport, but Westmoreland pointed out the team had a pair of trips to Mississippi to for a scrimmage and a game in the past few months, and he’s hoping that experience pays off.
“They were on all on that bust to Mississippi twice, so they understand what it’s like, the business-like mindset, approach to the trip and having to be ready to get after it,” Westmoreland said. “I think the trip is going to be a good one. It’s a nice ride for our guys, but they understand what’s ahead of them.”
No. 2 Captain Shreve (9-1) scored a 33-0 win over Airline to close out the regular season and finished second in District 1-5A, with the team’s only setback a 28-10 loss to Byrd.
“They have very good skill guys,” Westmoreland said. “No. 8 (receiver/ defensive back Kendrick Law) has got offers from everywhere in the country. A very good receiving corps. They can go get it. The quarterback loves to run. Their backfield is very quick. Not as big as the Scotlandville back was, but probably as quick as the Scotlandville back.”
Westmoreland said the Eagles face a challenge from the Captain Shreve defense.
“Defensively, they are going to get after us from the moment we get off the bus,” Westmoreland said. “They send pressure from every angle that you can possibly think of, so we have to be ready on the offensive line to be able to pick up pressure to talk, because they will walk seven and sometimes eight men down the line of scrimmage, and they’re coming. They’re going to man us up on the outside, so we’re going to need our offensive line to make the correct calls, pick up the blitzes, and we’re going to need our wide receivers to win some of those one- on-one matchups that we’re going to see.”
Westmoreland said the goal is to slow the Gators down.
“There’s speed from one end of that field to the other, and we can’t allow a big play,” Westmoreland said. “We’re going to have to make them try to move the ball in small chunks and hopefully they put the ball on the ground or make a bad throw or something. We’re not going to be able to allow them to score in one or two plays.”
