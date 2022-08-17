The way Live Oak football coach Blane Westmoreland sees it, it’s time for his team to square off against another team.
The Eagles get that opportunity hosting St. Michael in scrimmage action Thursday with freshmen at 6 p.m., junior varsity at 6:30 p.m. and varsity at 7:30 p.m.
“It gets to that point in time of year, all you’ve seen since the end of May is yourself, outside of 7-on-7, so it’s always good to see somebody else,” Westmoreland said. “It’s preseason, so it’s a chance for us to evaluate all of our kids and try to get every one on film against someone other than ourselves so we can have another tool for evaluation purposes moving forward.”
Live Oak held an intrasquad scrimmage last Saturday that Westmoreland said was also beneficial for the team.
“I thought it went well,” Westmoreland said. “The kids bounced around and had a good morning. It was just another chance for us to get film on guys and … move some of those puzzle pieces around to make it the best possible picture we can make it. Overall, I was happy with the execution and what I saw.”
Westmoreland said Thursday’s scrimmage will be similar to Saturday’s action.
“We’re literally trying to see if we can move kids around and what they’re going to do under certain pressures and things,” Westmoreland said. “For us, it’s just glorified practice.”
Heading into Thursday’s scrimmage, communication is still a key area of emphasis for the Eagles.
“It’s just making sure we’re communicating on the front, we’re getting all the right calls in, that the guys are getting lined up as quick as possible (and) the defense is making their proper calls and everything,” Westmoreland said. “We just want to make sure our communication is down and make sure that our guys are where they need to be, especially going into the final dress rehearsal next week.”
Live Oak grinded out a 14-0 win over St. Michael last season and Westmoreland has an idea what to expect from the Warriors.
“They’re a well-coached team,” Westmoreland said. “Coach (Zach) Leger does a very good job getting his kids where they’re supposed to be. They had a very good season last year. Their junior class is probably one of the best to have come to the school, so we kind of know what we’re going to get. They’ve got some quality guys on the front and some good speed.
“He’s going to have his kids ready,” Westmoreland continued. “They’re going to be in the right spots, and they’re not going to make many mistakes. Our kids are going to have to be fundamentally sound, do the right thing, be in the right spot in order to execute.”
