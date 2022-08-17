Livingston Parish 7-on-7 Week 3

The Live Oak High football team participates in the Robert Graves Invitational Metro Baton Rouge Seven-on-Seven Summer League on Wednesday, June 22, 2022.

 David Gray | The News

The way Live Oak football coach Blane Westmoreland sees it, it’s time for his team to square off against another team.

The Eagles get that opportunity hosting St. Michael in scrimmage action Thursday with freshmen at 6 p.m., junior varsity at 6:30 p.m. and varsity at 7:30 p.m.

