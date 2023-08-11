The Live Oak Eagles Touchdown Club will host the inaugural Eagles Tailgate and Pep Rally on Thursday, August 31 at Live Oak Stadium.
The event is free with a tailgate beginning at 5:30 p.m., followed by a pep rally at 7 p.m.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an affordable subscription to continue accessing our content.
The Live Oak Eagles Touchdown Club will host the inaugural Eagles Tailgate and Pep Rally on Thursday, August 31 at Live Oak Stadium.
The event is free with a tailgate beginning at 5:30 p.m., followed by a pep rally at 7 p.m.
Live Oak opens the football season hosting Belaire on Friday, Sept. 1.
The tailgate will include food, drinks, live music, vendor booths, a jambalaya cook-off and more. Jambalaya plates and raffle tickets will be available for purchase.
Those interested in registering for the jambalaya cook-off or setting up a booth should check out the Live Oak Eagles Touchdown Club's Facebook page for more information.
The pep rally will feature performances by the Live Oak band, Eaglettes, color guard and cheerleaders, and those in attendance will get a chance to mee the Live Oak football team and coaching staff.
Fans are encouraged to set up tents and tailgate any time after 3:30 p.m. the day of the event.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular audio clips.
Gov. John Bel Edwards has extended Louisiana's 'Stay at Home' order to May 15, a two week extension after the "data and science" dictated the state do so. What will you do once the order is lifted?
Please disable your ad blocker, and refresh the page to view this content.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.