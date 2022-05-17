Live Oak football coach Blane Westmoreland said it’s not difficult to find a focal point for the Eagles during spring drills.
“If you want to define the spring for Live Oak into one term, it would be ‘new’” Westmoreland said. “We’re in the process of switching defenses. We’re in the process of switching offenses, so it’s a lot of new – a lot of teaching going on.”
“For the last six days, we really just focused on trying to install the base, groundwork, and then get ready to start building off of that in the summer,” Westmoreland continued.
The Eagles will get a chance to show off their new looks hosting Brusly in a scrimmage Wednesday with freshmen playing at 6 p.m., junior varsity at 6:45 p.m. and varsity at 7:30 p.m. Westmoreland said each group will play two quarters, with the freshman and JV teams going 12 minutes each and varsity 15 minutes each.
Offensively, the Eagles are installing a spread offense, moving away from the wing-T scheme the program has relied on in previous seasons.
“We’re going to start spreading the ball around a little bit more this year and spread it out, be in the shotgun, utilize what we have here, utilize the talents of (quarterback) Sawyer Pruitt and those guys around him,” Westmoreland said. “We’re installing a lot of new stuff, some tempo-style things that our kids are not used to playing with.”
Still, Westmoreland said the transition has gone smoothly, noting the Eagles began running a spread-type offense at the end of last season to offset a rash of injuries to several players.
“Once we had our end of the year meetings and sat down as a staff, it was like, ‘Alright, this is something we really need to look at,’” Westmoreland said. “We … met, and we decided this is what was the best thing for us moving forward. The coaching staff’s very comfortable with it. The kids are getting more and more comfortable each day with it, but you’re going from one extreme to the other.”
“The offense is progressing extremely well, but we still have a long way to go with install and everything,” Westmoreland continued. “We’re taking it very slow in terms of what we’re installing, but everything is based around tempo. The kids are excited for it, but it’s a lot of new that they have to work through.”
Westmoreland praised Pruitt’s grasp of the new offensive scheme as well as the efforts of Garrett Zachary and James Sadler up front during the spring while noting Live Oak baseball players Cam Christ and Hayden Everett and basketball player Jamarion Thomas have joined the team as receivers. He also mentioned Logan Williams and Braden Jones in the backfield.
“We’ve got a number of kids who have come out to play football that have really impressed us this spring,” Westmoreland said. “We’re excited for the guys that have come out and the guys that are returning. It’s a lot of teaching. It’s a lot of new, but they’re excited for it. They want to be on the field, and at the pace that we’re playing with, they like it.”
On defense, the Eagles are shifting from a 3-4 base defense to a 4-2-5 scheme, which Westmoreland said the team has run before when making adjustments against certain offenses.
“That change has not been as big as the one for the offense has been, but it’s all in all something new that we’re having to teach our kids from the ground up,” Westmoreland said. “Those are things that we’ve been in in certain situations for the last number of years where we would drop into that 4-2 look, so the kids are familiar with it, but now it’s going to be the base. Once they understood that’s the base and this is what we’re going to operate out of, they are ahead, in my opinion, of where the offense is right now.”
Westmoreland is expecting a solid test from Brusly.
“We’re putting in a lot of new stuff. They’re putting in a lot of new stuff,” Westmoreland said. “They’re going through some coordinator changes and things. It should be a good game Wednesday night. We’re excited for it just to see somebody different. We’re ready to close out spring and get us ready for that summer circuit.”
