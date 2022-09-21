Live Oak vs Bonnabel football 09-15-22

The Live Oak High football team takes on Bonnabel on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022.

WATSON – The Live Oak football team got back in the win column last week against Bonnabel.

Now the Eagles get a chance to carry that momentum with a road test against St. Helena. The teams square off at 7 p.m. Friday in Greensburg.

Live Oak football coach Blane Westmoreland discusses traveling to face St. Helena on Friday.

