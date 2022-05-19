WATSON – Given the changes taking place on and off the field with the Live Oak football program this spring, Eagles coach Blane Westmoreland couldn’t find much fault with the team’s effort in its spring scrimmage against Brusly.
The Eagles put together some solid drives in their new spread offensive scheme and got a defensive touchdown in a 14-8 win over the Panthers on Wednesday at Live Oak.
“We’ve intensified practice tremendously over the last eight days … to make this easier,” Westmoreland said. “That’s one of the big changes that we wanted to make going into this upcoming season is make this (games) easy. I felt like watching … the guys, that this really was easy considering the conditions that we were in with the heat and humidity. I was pleased with the guys. We’ve got a long way to go. We’re playing a lot of babies, so there’s going to be growing pains. We’re going to make mental mistakes because we’re playing a lot of sophomores and we’re going to play a number of freshmen, but that’s not an excuse to not be in the right place at the right time.”
The varsity scrimmage featured two 15-minute halves with the Live Oak defense setting the tone on Brusly’s first possession, which ended when Brandon Maher dropped Craivez Oxley for a 5-yard loss on third down.
Live Oak took over at its own 35, and on third-and-seven, quarterback Sawyer Pruitt connected with Cam Christ on a 46-yard pass to the Brusly 16.
Christ is one of several athletes who are playing football for the Eagles and playing other sports at the school. Christ and Hayden Everett have joined the team from baseball, while Jamarion Thomas joined from basketball.
“They’re just athletes,” Pruitt said. “They add some depth to the slots and receivers. We need depth because we’ve got three (receivers) on the field instead of one. It’s tremendous. It helps a lot.”
Pruitt said the chemistry between he and Christ developed early on in this spring.
“At practice, first day out, it just clicked, and it translated to the game,” Pruitt said. “It just clicks.”
Said Westmoreland: “Cam was a late addition, and he was a welcome surprise. Hayden Everett has been catching balls since January, and the kid can fly. He didn’t have a chance to get a ball tonight, but that kid’s going to be special in this offense, and we’ve got to work to get him something. Jamarion Thomas … he is still learning, and the kid can fly and absolutely go get it, so he’s one we’re excited about.”
Westmoreland also praised Cooper Smith (baseball) and Brandon Jones (basketball) for their efforts on defense.
“It’s almost really too many to count that have come in that have really breathed a breath of fresh air into it,” Westmoreland said of players who have come over from other sports. “They’re able to lead and really step in and learn what’s going on and challenge the guys that have been here, and that’s the thing that we’re excited about is really challenging each other to be better every day.”
Christ’s catch led to Blake Rosenthal’s 3-yard touchdown run six plays later after the Eagles converted on fourth-and-1 at the BHS 7 to keep the drive going. Brek Schultz added the PAT for a 7-0 lead with 8:45 to play in the first half.
The ensuing Brusly drive ended when Skyler Martin sacked Jamari Thomas on third down.
“We were rotating a number of guys in just trying to let them get some reps and everything, but they did an outstanding job of setting the tone and really keeping Brusly behind the sticks and coming up in second and third and longs and things, which really put us at an advantage,” Westmoreland said of the defense. “But once again, it all comes down to this, it’s all new – new defensive coordinator (Pat Dowd), new coaches here, new coaches there. The kids have responded. The kids have bought in, and that term ‘new’, it’s not becoming old, but we’ve learned it now. That’s what we’re looking for that that new is starting to really become a learned experience.”
Live Oak turned the ball over on downs on its next drive, and Brusly took over at its own 30.
On third and third-and-13, the Eagles forced a fumble, which Maher scooped up and returned 20 yards for a touchdown. Schultz tacked on the PAT for a 14-0 lead with 3:27 to play in the first half.
“Caleb Smith took him out, got the ball on the ground for me, and I scooped and scored,” Maher said. “That’s the textbook play right there. It was just right there. It was perfect timing. I really think it was the energy for us tonight. Every play, we were back there. Once the D-line was back there, we all got the energy up going. We were making sure everybody was up and ready to go. This definitely felt good for us. We were a little bit unconfident at the start of spring, but this game definitely helped us out.”
The Panthers turned the ball over on downs to end the first half, and Live Oak got possession at its own 30 to start the second half.
The Eagles moved the ball to the Panther 1 in 14 plays, where Braden Jones was stopped for no gain on fourth-and-goal.
Pruitt hit Rosenthal on a 16-yard pass, and Logan Williams had a 13-yard run to highlight the drive.
Brusly turned the ball over on downs again, and Chris Young intercepted Pruitt on the first play of the ensuing Live Oak possession to set up the Panthers’ lone scoring drive of the night.
The Panthers converted on third-and-1 and crossed midfield for the first time in the scrimmage on Cody Loupe’s 9-yard carry on third-and-five at the BHS 44.
Loupe carried for three yards on fourth-and-2 at the Live Oak 39, and Josiah Hogan connected with Klain Popleon on a 31-yard pass to the Live Oak 5, setting up Loup’s TD run on the next play. Loupe carried for the two-point conversion for the final margin with 1:11 to play.
The Eagles drove to their own 49 before the scrimmage ended.
“The tempo was good at times, but I do think we can get better there and go faster, and so we’ve got to rep that over the next couple of months,” Westmoreland said.
STAFF SHUFFLING
Dowd takes over as defensive coordinator for Stephen Prescott, who joined the Denham Springs High coaching staff. The Eagles added Cash Littlefield from Union Parish to help with secondary with Tanner Martin. Also, Sal Diesi moved from defense to offense, while former Slaughter Charter head coach Scooter Myers has joined the staff.
“We’re filling our staff with some real quality coaches that we’re excited about that are able to teach the game, that are able to teach the defense that we want and teach the offense that we’re wanting,” Westmoreland said. “But like I said, we’re going to enjoy it (the scrimmage win) for about three-and-a-half more hours, and then it’s over. We’ve got to get back to work because we’ve got to get better.”
