Live Oak coach Blane Westmoreland and Walker coach Chad Mahaffey know what’s ahead in the District 4-5A race, but this week it’s all about getting back on track for both teams.
“This is arguably one of the best district across all five classifications of football, so you really don’t have a week to just truly catch your breath,” Westmoreland said with his team coming off a 45-0 loss to Zachary. “You’ve got to be ready to play football, so we’ve got to get our guys in the right spots, make adjustments and get ready to play a very good Walker Wildcat football team.
“They’re a very, very well-rounded ball club, and you throw in a talent such as Brian Thomas and it makes them extremely dangerous,” Westmoreland continued. “So I think we’re both kind of looking to get back on track … to get back on the winning side of things, especially in district, but really kind of get back on the right side of things and then move off into the last couple weeks (of the season).”
Walker is looking to get over a 54-15 loss to Scotlandville last week.
“Obviously not a good night for us on Friday,” Mahaffey said. “Early in the game, I thought we did some things that were OK but we just weren’t near consistent enough on either side of the ball to win a game like that – just kind of disappointed with the finish on both sides.”
“Each week is going to be competitive in this district, and for us right now, we’ve just got a lot of things that we’ve got to fix, and Live Oak is going to present a bunch of challenges, especially offensively they run a pretty unique offense, so it’s going to be a challenge for our defense to kind of get as good a look as we can give them in practice and get ready for it, and defensively, they kind of move some people around too, so it will be a challenge of identification and not blowing assignments up front,” Mahaffey said.
Offensively, Mahaffey said the challenge for the Wildcats (2-2, 0-1) is handling the Eagles’ (2-2, 0-1) wing-T-based offense, which was limited to 59 yards against Zachary.
“That’s obviously a big part of their strategy is just to be a ball-control offense, and the wing-T is not something you see every day, so if you don’t do a good job of reading your keys, then you’re going to have a long night and they can just chip away at you … and can also lull you to sleep and all of a sudden pull up and do something different,” Mahaffey said. “It’s a big challenge assignment-wise for our defense. Tackling’s been a theme for us, and we haven’t tackled well, so we’ve got to do a better job Friday night.”
Walker also struggled offensively against Scotlandville, putting up 162 total yards, but Westmoreland said he’s not relying solely on that effort when preparing for the Wildcats.
“Last week is not indicative of who they are and what they do,” Westmoreland said. “I think they had a number of turnovers last week, coupled with the weather, and I think that’s not who we’ve seen on film. You look back at that Fontainebleau game, even at times the St. Thomas game, they’re a very, very good ball club, just the ball didn’t bounce their way at all Friday night. I think that’s why some of it didn’t look as good, so as far as offensively, they can go with anybody and get after it.
“They’re very explosive with Brian,” Westmoreland continued. “They kind of rotate some guys around. I believe they’re going to try to put Brian in space and put the ball in his hands in any position that they possibly can to make that offense go even faster and even better. We have our work cut out for us on defense with trying to contain him and (running back Rayshawn Simmons).”
Westmoreland praised Walker’s defense.
“Good looking kids,” Westmoreland said. “Good size on them. They are very aggressive. The defensive coordinator (Chris Womack) does an outstanding job with packages and stunts that he uses, so we’re going to have to have our offensive line, especially, ready to go because they do some pretty wild things that are going to cause us a lot of problems. We’ve got to do a job this week of getting those guys ready to go. They’re a young, but an aggressive defense that has got some playmakers on that side of the ball.”
Likewise, Mahaffey is expecting a challenge from Live Oak’s defense.
“They’ll put a lot of guys in the box, but then they’ll also kind of spread you out – little wrinkles here and there that can make some communication a challenge at times for an offense. We busted some assignments last week as far as identifying things, so hopefully we’ll do a better job this Friday.”
Mahaffey said for the Wildcats to be successful, they’ll have to improve on tackling, taking care of assignments and communication.
“We kind of kept shooting ourselves in the foot on some things offensively – a lot of negative plays, sacks,” Mahaffey said. “I don’t think I called a very good game. I’ve got to do a better job of seeing what’s out there and giving our guys on offense an opportunity to make plays.”
“Each Friday is a special opportunity, and until we get there the way this year’s going, you don’t know what can happen,” Mahaffey continued. “Hopefully we get there without any issues, but I think as a coaching staff, we keep working with the kids trying to improve and get guys better, and kids hopefully doing the same thing. As coaches, I think we’re trying to simplify and make things where the guys can be really confident in what they’re doing and just allow them to play as fast as possible.”
Westmoreland said one key for the Eagles is taking advantage of opportunities after the team missed a field goal and failed to convert on a fourth-and-goal against Zachary.
“For us, it’s execute and finish and be able to just execute what we’ve got in,” Westmoreland said. “I felt like at times on Friday, things were there, and one guy goes wrong and it messes up everybody else. We’ve got to do a better job of finishing drives, executing what’s before us, and I think if we can do that, it will be a ball game in the fourth quarter.”
“We had opportunities, I felt, at times to put points on the board to get off the field, and we just couldn’t capitalize,” Westmoreland continued. “You’re not going to win many games, especially against that caliber of team, if you don’t capitalize at times when you need to. You can’t return the ball down to the 15 or whatever and come away with no points. You can’t get down inside the five and come away with no points. You’re not going to beat many people, let alone Zachary. We’ve just got to capitalize and finish this week. I feel like if we can do that, we should be in the ball game in the fourth quarter and see which way the ball bounces at the end of it.”
