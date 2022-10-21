When it comes down to it, the goal isn’t complicated for either team heading into this season’s Live Oak-Walker football game – get a District 5-5A win.
“For us, it’s just about putting the right foot forward and getting back into the win column,” Live Oak coach Blane Westmoreland said.
Walker dropped a 45-28 decision to East Ascension, and coach Chad Mahaffey is hoping his team can put things together after the Spartans capitalized on turnovers to build a big lead.
“I think the kids can get frustrated or down or whatever, but there should be no doubt in their minds about we could have won that ball game with adjusting a few things that we could do better, and we had many, many opportunities to do that against a really good team,” Mahaffey said. “I think if we can put it all together, we can certainly change the outcome and still have a great finish to the season. That’s kind of the focus. We’ve just got to try and get back to the winning side, but Live Oak’s kind of in the same boat of having a rough couple of weeks, so it’s going to be two hungry teams out there, and we’re going to have to play well and better to get a win.”
The Eagles are No. 26 in the Division I power rankings by geauxpreps.com, while the Wildcats are No. 27.
Mahaffey said he’s been pleased with the Wildcats’(4-3, 0-2) practices over the past couple of weeks.
“You’ve still got to execute on Friday, and even when you’re playing good people, you do things the right way, and it doesn’t always go your way, but you can’t lose faith in what you’re doing or the plan,” Mahaffey said. “Just kind of keep trying to chip away at it, and I think if you do things right over and over enough, sooner or later, you’re going to get that payoff.”
The Eagles (3-4, 0-2) are coming off a 28-0 loss to Dutchtown, but Westmoreland said there were some positives, noting the Eagles had a special teams miscue last week and fumbled, giving Dutchtown the ball at Live Oak 3 to set up a touchdown.
“I feel like our defense has played well the last couple of weeks,” Westmoreland said. “They’ve just been put in tough spots. A missed assignment here or there, but for the most part, the score is not indicative of how those guys are playing. They’re getting stops and doing a good job. They’re being put in bad spots.”
Aside from the turnovers, Mahaffey said he was pleased with the Wildcats’ offensive effort last week after Ja’Cory Thomas had 10 carries for 63 yards, Warren Young Jr. added 11 rushes for 49 yards and CJ McClendon had nine carries for 47 yards. Young completed two passes for 28 yards, combining with Landon Waguespack to go 2-for-7.
“Pleased to see it, but we’ve got to do more to get a win,” Mahaffey said.
The Eagles had 126 yards of total offense last week as Landon Williams had 49 yards rushing on 13 carries. Quarterback Sawyer Pruitt went 10-for-25 for 43 yards and an interception with Cam Christ catching two passes for 18 yards, Williams pulling down four receptions for 15 yards, while Bentz Borne had three receptions for 12 yards.
“We’re still rotating guys on the front and trying to get that worked through,” Westmoreland. “Growing pains are definitely there, but still not an excuse for lack of execution. We’ve got to do a better job all the way around of being able to, No. 1, execute, and No. 2, put our guys in a good spot to be able to execute. We’re just trying to look and see things that our guys can really get after.”
Westmoreland also said the losses of receiver Bryson McKeithen (broken hand) and running back Jamal Murphy (knee) earlier this season have also hindered the offense, and he’s hopeful both will return before the end of the regular season.
“He was kind of like that relief valve guy,” Westmoreland said of McKeithen. “You could just kind of get it to him and everything. We saw that in the first few weeks. We were just able to get him a ball and use his length and speed and stuff. We miss that.”
“Jamal definitely helps the offense go,” Westmoreland continued. “Bryson definitely helps the offense go, and they’re a big part of it, and you can definitely tell when they’re not out there.”
Mahaffey spoke highly of the Live Oak defense.
“I think you kind of see what you always see – pretty physical in the trenches,” he said. “They obviously are well coached. I know they’re young this year, but they’ve got good talent, and now it’s Week 8, so those kids are getting better and better each week. I think they’re getting better and better each week. I think they’re still out there battling and competing, and I think they’re very capable. It’s going to be two pretty evenly-motivated teams, I think, trying to get out there and get a win.”
Westmoreland said the biggest challenge in facing Walker’s offense is its versatility.
“Coach Mahaffey does an outstanding job,” Westmoreland said. “He’s done that every year he’s been there. They’ve got a couple of receivers that are really, really good – Ja’Cory and Warren – and those guys are players. They’re going to get after you.”
“Last week, they go play East Ascension, they’re running the old spin offense one play, and the next play they’re in trips, so you’ve got to prepare for two different things because you really don’t know what Walker’s going to show up in terms of what offensively they’re going to do,” Westmoreland continued. “They were kind of bouncing back and forth and moving all around. It’s presenting a challenge because you’re preparing for a counter spin and then you’re also preparing for a true spread. They’re pretty good.”
Mahaffey noted the Eagles’ transition to a spread offense and praised the play of quarterback Sawyer Pruitt.
“They’ve obviously got a very talent quarterback who’s big, got a great arm, and I think can get the ball down the field on you in a heartbeat, so you can’t fall asleep there. They’ve got a good, young back and some skill guys that are starting to make some plays for them.”
Westmoreland is also expecting a challenge from the Wildcat defense.
“They’re pretty good in the secondary,” Westmoreland said. “The linebacking corps is really good. The linebackers read very well – pretty aggressive. Once they’re downhill, they’re going to get after you. The defensive line is what I consider quick. They’re going to be able to get off the ball fast. They want to try to get off those blocks and everything. We’ve got our work cut out for us on offense because they’re going to come at us, maybe not from all the angles Dutchtown came at us, but they get after you. They play very sound. They don’t really blow assignments. They don’t miss tackles, so they’re going to make you work for every yard to go down that field. They’re not going to give you chunk plays.”
I just hope LO can score. That would be a win.
