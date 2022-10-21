Live Oak-JFK

Live Oak takes on John F. Kennedy at Live Oak on Thursday.

 Photo courtesy of Jessica Van Der Mark

When it comes down to it, the goal isn’t complicated for either team heading into this season’s Live Oak-Walker football game – get a District 5-5A win.

“For us, it’s just about putting the right foot forward and getting back into the win column,” Live Oak coach Blane Westmoreland said.

Live Oak football coach Blane Westmoreland discusses facing Walker in District 5-5A play on Friday.

Walker football coach Chad Mahaffey discusses hosting Live Oak in District 5-5A play on Friday.

(1) comment

scoot5267

I just hope LO can score. That would be a win.

