WATSON -- The first week of practice is in the books, and now Live Oak football coach Blane Westmoreland and his staff are focusing on what’s next as the season ramps up.
“I thought the week went really well,” Westmoreland said Friday as the Eagles got break from practice for picture day. “The light is at the end tunnel for us. Summer is officially over, and you’re returning to school. This year, we start school on Wednesday (August 11), and you turn around and you play a week later. For us, it’s really just getting in and closing out the summer, getting our guys accustomed to what the fall is going to be like with the start of school and everything. It’s a great way to close out our summer series and get ready for the fall.”
Live Oak’s practices last week began in the mornings, with the team continuing its routine from the summer.
“We were blessed with a great week of weather, and (we were) just really trying to dodge that afternoon rain shower, so we just tried to keep it in the morning this (past) week, but next week we’ll transition to the afternoons,” Westmoreland said.
“We had a great summer,” Westmoreland continued. “Coach (Tommy) Byers, our strength and conditioning coordinator, does an outstanding job of getting our guys bigger, faster, stronger, keeping them in shape, getting them in better shape, getting them bigger both physically and mentally. He does an outstanding job, so hats off to him for organizing an amazing summer circuit for us. All of the guys have put on weight. They’ve put on poundage. They’ve cut times off of 40s and shuttles and things like that. It was an outstanding summer in my opinion.”
Westmoreland said the team focused on basics during the first week of practice.
“It’s just really fine tuning everything that we’ve done over the summer,” he said. “That’s been the biggest thing is just try to get everything that we wanted to get in, make sure it’s finalized, it’s polished, it’s ready to go and really just start looking toward some future opponents, Week 1 with Loranger, and doing that type of stuff and getting ready for what we’re going to see in the next coming few weeks.”
Westmoreland said one of the challenges is getting back in the swing of going to school then attending practice, transitioning from shells to full pads, then hosting a scrimmage against Albany on August 19.
“It’s really just kind of getting them into the groove of how we want to start school, how we want to start the fall practice after school and things,” Westmoreland said. “It’s a learning phase for some of our guys, but they’ve handled it really well.”
The Eagles will don full pads on August 12 in preparation for the scrimmage.
“It’s a quick, quick turnaround for us,” Westmoreland said. “We’re going to have to ramp up the intensity of being out here with the heat, with full pads on, with being inside the hallways from 7 (a.m.) to 2:30 p.m. (in school). It’s something I feel like our guys are up to the task. Our coaches have done a great job preparing our guys all summer. I’m very appreciative of our coaching staff. For us, it’s really just get in here and get to work and see what that first scrimmage brings us and that jamboree, and then it’s real at that point.”
“We’re ready to get to work and see what this season brings to us.”
