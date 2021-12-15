WATSON – A big part of the recruiting process is establishing relationships with coaches, and that’s one of the main reasons Live Oak’s C.J. Davis is headed to South Alabama to play football.
That was evident by the number of South Alabama coaches names he referenced after signing with the Jaguars on Wednesday during a ceremony at the school library.
The most critical relationship Davis built may have been with South Alabama receivers coach Michael Smith.
“He built a great relationship with me,” said Davis, who committed to South Alabama over the summer. “He always wanted me on campus. Every time I saw him, he looked like he wanted to be around me. He keeps it real with me. He tells me things I don’t want to hear. He just keeps it real with me, and that’s the guy I want to play for.”
It also helped that Davis visited the Mobile, Ala., campus six times after committing, attending four football games this past season, which also helped solidify his decision to sign.
“It’s the ‘ooohs’ of crowd, it’s just amazing,” Davis said of the atmosphere. “(South Alabama head) Coach Kane Wommack, he’s a guy that makes you want to run through a brick wall for him. You’ll do anything for Coach Kane. I can’t wait to get there and give it my all.”
“It was great atmosphere,” Davis continued. “I liked everything about them – their coaching – (offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach) Major Applewhite’s energy; (strength and conditioning) Coach (Matt) Shadeed, his energy. He’s a great guy. I’m just ready. I’m just ready to get around those guys.”
Live Oak coach Blane Westmoreland e
“Any time one of your athletes signs at any level, it’s an exciting time for your program, and of course for the young man and his family,” Westmoreland said. “To see C.J. be able to have this opportunity to go to South Alabama, a quality FBS school, it just shows what kind of young man he is, his work ethic on and off the field and in the classroom. He’s going to be sorely missed. He meant a lot to our program. He and I came in together when I came back from Albany, so to see the maturation process of him from his freshman year until now is truly amazing and one that we’re excited to see continue there at South Alabama.”
While Davis was a key player for Live Oak at receiver and defensive back, he said he’ll be a receiver in college based on his conversations with Smith.
“It’s going to be receiver. Coach Michael Smith, when he came for my in-home visit, he told me that they were talking about me playing (defensive back), and Coach Smith said he wasn’t going for it,” Davis said with a smile. “He told me that I’m a receiver, and I’m going to play receiver for him. The (defensive backs) coach was trying to get me, but Coach Smith didn’t let it happen.”
Still, Davis said he doesn’t have a preference on what position he plays.
“Honestly, as long as I can play football, I really don’t care where I’m at,” Davis said. “As long as I’m on the field and I’m giving it my all, I’m a football player at the end of the day. I can play anywhere. I think that’s what makes me great. I think I’m a versatile player, and I think I’m a steal.”
Westmoreland said Davis’ versatility and selflessness are assets that will help him at the next level.
“The best part about this kid is that he wants to be on the field,” Westmoreland said. “He never pigeonholed himself or backed himself in a corner and said, ‘I’m a wide receiver’, or ‘I’m a slot. I’m a corner. I’m a safety.’ C.J. has always been the guy (who says), ‘Coach, if it means I need to play quarterback, if it means I need to play wide receiver, just let me have the football. Let me be on defense. Let be a guy. What can I do to help the team?”
“That’s the thing that we’re going to miss the most is missing that team player,” Westmoreland continued. “It was always team first with him. He took everything to heart. When he had an off night, he took it to heart. When we had a bad night, he took it. That’s thing that we’re going to miss most. South Alabama, they don’t realize what they’re getting in this young man. He’s going to do big things over there.”
Davis said he’s glad to have signing day behind him.
“It’s a big relief off my shoulders,” he said. “I’m just ready to get there. I can’t wait.”
