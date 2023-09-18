Live Oak-Bonnabel Football Marcus Mack

Live Oak's Marcus Mack works his way up the field against Bonnabel.

 Photo courtesy of Jessica VanDerMark

WATSON – The Live Oak football team won’t be playing a game this week.

The Eagles’ homecoming game with St. Helena, scheduled for Thursday, was officially canceled in the wake of a fatal shooting on the St. Helena campus last week.

Live Oak football coach Hutch Gonzales discusses the cancellation of Thursday's game against St. Helena.

