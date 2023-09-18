WATSON – The Live Oak football team won’t be playing a game this week.
The Eagles’ homecoming game with St. Helena, scheduled for Thursday, was officially canceled in the wake of a fatal shooting on the St. Helena campus last week.
Live Oak coach Hutch Gonzales said he reached out to St. Helena principal Christopher Gordon, who is also the school’s football coach, regarding the status of the game Saturday morning. St. Helena is set to resume classes Tuesday.
“He’s a great guy,” Gonzales said. “I think he does a great job leading that school and that football program, and he was still very shaken by the events that had taken place on his campus, rightfully so. We are very supportive of him and his decision, and we’re sympathetic to the situation. That’s our neighboring parish. We have kids that go to school here that have brothers and sisters that go to school there based upon family situations and things like that. We want to see them do what’s best for their program. We also have to look out for our kids and our program as well. We’re going to sit them down today (Monday) and explain to them the situation – we will not be playing a game this week, but that that’s not St. Helena’s fault. We’re not angry with anybody. It’s just the unforeseen circumstances of a terrible event that happened in a community very close to us.”
Homecoming festivities will be held next week in conjunction with the Eagles’ home game against John F. Kennedy.
“We made a serious, concerted effort to find somebody to play, and it just didn’t work,” Gonzales said. “With our game being on a Thursday, that’s late notice for people finding out on a Saturday that they’re going to play somebody, especially when they had a bye week planned in their schedule. For some of them, it was going to be a bit longer trip than others.”
Gonzales is looking to turn the week off into a positive for his team, noting John F. Kennedy picked up a win over the Eagles last season. He also said the Eagles were ‘minus eight or nine starters’ in last week’s 51-6 win over Bonnabel.
“I think that we’ll have an opportunity this week to kind of prepare for how we’re going to prepare for them,” Gonzales said. “Treat it like a bye week and take the extra week to use the mental reps, get some guys healthy, heal up a little bit.”
The Eagles went into last Friday’s game with five running backs injured, resulting in a change in the team’s offensive game plan. Additionally, starting linebackers Cooper Smith and Wyatt Tynes as well as Cullen Weller in the secondary were out with injuries.
Gonzales praised the effort of Brennan Wilson, who filled in at linebacker.
“You play a violent game, and you don’t expect by Week 3 to have eight to 11 guys who either start or rotate for you on both sides of the ball out, so it will be nice to have five or six of those guys back by the time we go out and take the field for our next game,” Gonzales said.
In the wake of those injuries, Live Oak quarterback Cayden Jones stepped up as the team’s primary offensive weapon, rushing for 209 yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries and went 8-for-14 for 86 yards and a pair of touchdown passes to Ben Moyer.
“You put the ball in his hands, he’s going to make plays for you, and that’s what he did,” Gonzales said of Jones. “He just kind of stepped up and kind of went nuts back there running the football. He threw it well – well enough – but really embraced his role as the feature ball carrier (last) week and got after it pretty good.”
Additionally, Live Oak kicker Brek Schultz had a touchback on all of his kickoffs against Bonnabel while hitting field goals of 41 and 22 yards. The Eagles also got a pair of safeties when Live Oak’s Adam Karras tackled Bonnabel punter Ivan Bonilla in the end zone and a snap on a punt attempt went out of the end zone.
Live Oak’s Billy Edmonston picked up a bad snap on a Bonnabel punt attempt on the first drive of the third quarter and returned it for a touchdown, helping put the Eagles ahead 39-6.
“If you look at this pre-game walk-through script, you can see some of the really obscure situations that we walk through and we practice on Friday’s before we start playing a game,” Gonzales said. “Those things are practiced. We do a minimum of 20 minutes of special teams practice every single day of the week, so it’s not something that we are leaving up to chance. I’ve been places where special teams was not practiced in the fashion that we do now, and when you play games and the special teams comes out like that and it shows, you can point back to we practice that.”
“Couple that with the fact that the defense is flying around, they’re playing hard, they’re putting us in good positions to block punts out of the end zone,” Gonzales continued.
The Eagles held Bonnabel to 199 yards of total offense (186 passing, 13 rushing).
“We had a couple boo-boos, and some young guys made some mistakes, and they end up scoring,” Gonzales said. “They’re not happy giving up six points, but the reality of the situation is you’re not going to shut everybody out. They (Bonnabel) got theirs, and it was fine.”
“They’ve been really salty,” Gonzales said of the Eagle defense. “They’ve been playing fast. They’ve been playing with confidence, and it’s showing.”
