WATSON – There’s nothing like getting a shot at redemption.
Former Live Oak football player Aiden Saunders isn’t exactly calling it that, but he’s getting an opportunity to make up for some lost time during past season when he takes part in the Blue-Grey All-American Bowl on Monday.
“It’s an honor,” Saunders said. “There’s tons of kids after their senior season, that last game, they don’t get another chance to play. It’s giving me another chance to play, but it’s also giving me a chance to show what I can do around people from other parts of the country. It’s just an honor to be out there and be mentioned and be able to play this game.”
Saunders attended a Blue-Grey combine during the summer before his junior year, leading to an invitation to play in the game just before the start of this season.
“I actually didn’t know there was a game for combine until the very end when they asked us to do an interview for it,” Saunders said. “The first goal was just to go out there and try and show people what you can do. Then you find out there’s a game, and that’s what you want to get invited to. It changed a little bit, but at the end of the day, the goal was all the same – get to the game and try to show what you can do.”
The game, which features players from all over the nation, will kick off at noon from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla., and will be broadcast on ESPN3.
“Nothing compares to an NFL stadium, especially one like Raymond James, home of the defending Super Bowl champions (Tampa Bay Buccaneers),” Saunders said. “It’s just special.”
Live Oak coach Blane Westmoreland said Saunders is deserving of the honor.
“It’s special for the young man,” he said. “It’s special for our program. Aiden’s meant so much to our program. To see him have another game wearing the ‘LO’ and all that, I know it means a lot to him, but it means a lot to our coaching staff and our program considering him having to miss a couple of games due to injury. I just know how much this place meant to him and being able to wear those colors one more time is special.”
“You get to go see what you’re really made of,” Westmoreland continued. “You’re going against the best. This is the best dudes from all over the country. You’re playing in an NFL stadium. That’s another awesome atmosphere, but you really get to see who you are, and you get to show out one more time in full pads and possibly maybe earn something or turn somebody on to your film at that bowl game. The next thing you know, somebody may knock on your door with an offer.”
Getting to this point wasn’t easy for Saunders, who injured his knee on the first drive in Live Oak’s game against Zachary.
“I think I was a little bit away from tearing my meniscus and my MCL,” Saunders said of the injury.
“It’s rough because you don’t know the extent of the injury at first,” Saunders continued. “It could be a complete tear, may (you miss) the rest of the season. As a senior athlete, that goes through your head, because I’ve seen it happen before … Going through your head that you’re not going to play the rest of the season, it’s your last season. (It’s) just a bunch of mixed emotions, praying that it’s not the last one of it’s not your last play …”
Saunders said he also didn’t know the extent of his injury heading into the Walker game, which he missed.
“That was the worst feeling I’ve had because that was an important game for the season, but it’s also a parish rival,” Saunders said.
“Missing those type of games always hurts, especially seeing all your friends there and being able to compete,” Saunders continued. “You just have cheer on your team and do the best you can for them.”
Saunders was cleared to play the day before the Live Oak-Denham Springs game.
“The first thing through my head was, ‘I can’t believe it. I can play.’ The second thing is, I hadn’t put on pads in two weeks. I haven’t practiced in two weeks, but it didn’t matter,” Saunders said. “Being cleared, you still have to pass the tests with the trainers and everything like that. Just the fact that knowing you can play again … it’s excitement. You can’t believe it. Football is just a game where everything goes down. You make friends. You make family. You make brothers and being able to play with them again in your senior season is the best thing you can ask for.”
Saunders’ return didn’t go smoothly as he injured the knee again against Denham Springs.
“I took a helmet to the knee in the same spot,” he said. “At that point, it was still a close game. We might have been toward the end of the first half. You feel the pain … but the only thing I had on my mind was to finish the game. It was close. I wanted to win, and they had extremely talented players on that field.”
Once the game ended, however, Saunders realized his knee wasn’t in the best of shape.
“It was bad,” he said. “I was limping off and on the field trying to keep going and going. I was OK with it. I was fine. I wasn’t going to tell anybody I was hurting, but when the game finished and all the adrenaline died down, it was to the point where I needed crutches to walk again. It was just inflamed. It was swollen, but I had to finish it (the DSHS game). It was a good game. I knew I had messed it up, and I wasn’t going to play the next week.”
Saunders sat out the Scotlandville game and returned to play in the regular season finale against Central and the Eagles’ playoff game at Captain Shreve.
“It was terrible, especially because you go into the season and you start off 4-0 and everything’s going great,” Saunders said. “In that first district game, it seems like everything just fell down hill. Missing two-and-a-half games, it’s not exactly what you want for your senior season, but I think anybody will take that over a whole season.”
Added Westmoreland: “Once he came back, he was not at full health. He wasn’t full strength. You could see that, but that just goes to show you what kind of program kid he was. He sacrificed everything for this program and did everything that we could have asked, and then some, to see this program succeed and to see his fellow teammates succeed.”
Live Oak went 0-6 on the back of the season while battling multiple injuries, eventually requiring the team to re-vamp its offensive philosophy. Having Saunders out didn’t help the Eagles on the defensive side of the ball.
“You can never overstate how important he was as an athlete to the Live Oak program in four years, but the thing that you missed the most was just his leadership and his presence on the field every day at practice,” Westmoreland said. “Just the leadership from him was missed dearly. He was a two-year captain for us. Just being in that moment for four years on the varsity roster on Friday nights, (it was), just missing that – being able to get in that huddle and talk to some of the young guys and calm them down; being able to be that coach on the field. You didn’t have that once he was hurt.”
The blessing is Saunders has been able to get healthy before the Blue-Gray game, going through physical therapy to strengthen his knee, doing his own workouts and conditioning and working with trainer Ken Anio as he prepares to play safety in the game.
The game features North and South rosters, with Saunders on the South team, which will be coached by Dick Bell, who has NFL ties to the Buccaneers and San Diego Chargers.
“It’s all coaches that, they know what they’re doing, they’ve been there before, they’ve been under the big lights, so being able to learn from people like that is also an extreme honor,” Saunders said.
Saunders has set some goals going into the game.
“The goal first is to win, obviously,” he said. “I want to win. The South team, we have to win. The south is the best place to play football. Everybody knows that. The second goal, I looked at it, there is a defensive MVP for the game, so I’m going to try and get that. You’ve got to go into the game thinking that you can be the best player out there, even if some people have better offers or more stars. Football is all about confidence as well. You have to go in thinking you can compete and you can win this.”
