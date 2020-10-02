WATSON – When asked to sum up what he’s seen from West Feliciana on film heading into Friday’s season opener, Live Oak coach Blane Westmoreland didn’t flinch.
“Speed,” he said. “They have a lot of team speed. Their receivers are pretty large, pretty physical from what we saw on film, and they can get it. They can move. We better tackle because if we miss a tackle, those guys can house it from anywhere on the field. So for us, it’s going to be rallying to the football and keeping those guys in front of us in order to be successful on Friday night.”
The Eagles host the Saints at 7 p.m. Friday with Live Oak recognizing its seniors before the game.
West Feliciana will play its first game with former Catholic High offensive coordinator Hudson Fuller as head coach, taking over for longtime Saints coach Robb Odom, and Westmoreland is expecting to see some changes on offense in Friday’s game.
“Gone are the days of under center, option football,” Westmoreland said of the Saints. “They’re trips and two by two with and without a sniffer, and they’re utilizing those athletes in that spread system. They played Zachary tough. They’ve got a number athletes … very, very athletic on both sides of the ball. We’ve got our work cut out for us.”
A positive for Westmoreland is he and his staff got to see their team work against outside competition in last week’s scrimmage against St. Amant.
“For us, just being able to get out there and get film with our kids matching up against someone else was huge,” Westmoreland said. “Along with everybody, there were some glaring mistakes. The first time that these kids have played a game since November. You’re talking a year almost. That’s the longest these kids have ever gone without playing a game – and then not having 7-on-7, not having spring.
“It gave us an opportunity to see where some of our work is truly been paying off and it gave us some areas where we need to focus a little bit more of our attention,” Westmoreland continued.
Westmoreland said a key for the Eagles’ offense will be finding a groove, which he said was difficult with a 10-play scrimmage format with no plays allowed on fourth down.
“If it’s fourth-and-six inches, we had to start over first-and-10,” Westmoreland said. “Ninety-nine times out of 100, we’re going to go for fourth-and-inches, so that was one of the things for our guys at times I think they were a little discouraged … It’s just a scrimmage format really for us to get a chance to look, but we’ve got to get in a rhythm, and I think that’s going to come when we’re not having to worry about, ‘OK, well you’ve got six plays to score from the negative 35.’ Being able to get into a rhythm’s going to be huge for our offense this Friday and every Friday.”
For Westmoreland, a big part of the scrimmage was seeing how a crop of new starters on both sides of the ball handled their first action. Westmoreland singled out the play of returnees Jake Aldy on the offensive line and Aiden Saunders in the secondary, along with sophomore newcomer Skyler Martin at cornerback.
“A number of our sophomores stepped up and did a really good job,” Westmoreland said. “They’ve got to grow up fast.
“Having that personal success is huge for that confidence going into a regular season game,” Westmoreland continued.
A positive spot for the Eagles on defense came from the play of the defensive line.
“I felt like our defensive line really got after it,” Westmoreland said. “Guys were moving the pocket, making the quarterback move a lot. The defensive line did a really, really good job of being able to make their quarterback feel uncomfortable throughout the night, got a number of sacks, caused a few fumbles, so the defensive line did a really, really nice job.”
Westmoreland said there’s room for improvement in the secondary and linebacker play.
“All that stuff comes in time,” he said. “That was one of the best parts about it being a scrimmage is it just gives us an opportunity where we need to work on, what did they read there and why they broke that way as opposed to this way.”
Westmoreland also expects West Feliciana’s defensive front to challenge the Eagles’ offensive line, which is breaking in some new starters.
“They do send a lot of linebackers,” Westmoreland said. “They play man on the outside with the receivers, and they do send a good amount of pressure, so for us, it’s going to be communicating on the front line and being able to talk and pick up blitzes and have (Live Oak quarterback) Brock (Magee) recognize what’s going on and do his checks prior to the play. Just being able to recognize what they’re doing and taking advantage of those blitzes is going to be, hopefully, to our advantage.”
