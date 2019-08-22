WATSON – Under fifth-year coach Brett Beard, Live Oak has adopted a certain personality.
When the Eagles are at their best, they have a grind-it-out offense and stingy defense to match.
In Thursday’s scrimmage against St. Amant, the Eagles had best of both worlds on display.
Defensively, Live Oak was remarkably sound in the run game, holding St. Amant to just 65 yards on 18 carries and 9-of-23 passing.
In the final three series, St. Amant went just 2-of-12 passing with three interceptions. Senior cornerback Darian Ricard had two picks, while defensive lineman Dammian Capling caught a ball in the air following a deflection to help lead the Eagles defensive effort.
“To us, we have the best defense in the whole state,” Ricard said. “We have a great d-line, we’re really elite up front, Bret McCoy moved to linebacker and that’s a great addition. And in our defensive backfield we have Kade Lane who has so much confidence this year. We’re out here to prove a point, every day. Coach Beard tells us defense wins championships and that’s how we take it. If the defense doesn’t get stops for the offense, then we won’t win the game and succeed as a team.”
Beard likes the combination of experienced veterans returning along with an influx of new players.
“When you’ve got a box like that and you’ve got guys like that coming back on the back end mixed with some good youth, it’s going to be fun to watch,” he said. “Can we give up a big play and make a mistake that can hurt us? Absolutely. But this group here is going to be dangerous play in and play out. They love playing together and for each. They fly around. This group here has more energy than we’ve had in defenses past. I’m excited to see them continue to grow and piece everything together.”
In five drives of 10 plays and a goal-line situation, Live Oak totaled 184 yards with 96 coming on 22 rushes and a 10-17 passing performance for 94 yards.
Out of the Eagles 96 rushing yards, 79 came from Army commitment Kee Hawkins on 14 carries, good for an average of 5.64 yards per carry. His running mate Hagen Long put up 52 yards both on the ground and receiving.
“We said it from the time they were seventh graders, they’re special,” Beard said. “Those two are a great compliment to each other, they’re a great blend. Their styles are alike, but they feed off each other. They’re comfortable with each other because they’ve been together forever. It’s going to be a lot of fun to have this last ride with those two guys leading our offense.”
After a 1-3 start to the scrimmage, Live Oak quarterback Rhett Rosevear heated up after one completion in his first three attempts, going 7-for-9 for 70 yards over his next two series and ended the scrimmage with what his most impressive pass, a back-shoulder, goal line throw to Byron Donahue.
“He just needs a little confidence,” Beard said. “He’s got great confidence, but he needs to make a few plays like (the back-shoulder throw) to where he can go get the job done. He just needs to see live action and see a different color flash in front of his eyes and continue to make the plays that he’s making.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.