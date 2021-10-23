There are only a couple of weeks left in the regular season, and Albany football coach David Knight is still learning about his team.
Friday’s 48-30 loss to Loranger showed Knight a little more.
“It really wasn’t a bad night,” Knight said after the Hornets dropped to 1-6 and 0-3 in District 8-3A play. “People in the stands or people looking at it on Facebook and stuff see the score and they think it was a blowout and it was just horrible, and it really wasn’t. Our kids played their hearts out. They’re getting better every week. They’re getting more confident. The seniors are playing their hearts out. They know they’re not in the playoffs. You just couldn’t ask for a better bunch of kids.”
“I was just proud of the way they played,” Knight said. “They stayed in the game the whole night.”
Loranger scored first after an Albany punting miscue gave the Wolves good field position in Hornet territory. The Hornets had a touchdown called back on a penalty on their next drive, and the Wolves scored again after forcing an Albany punt.
After an Albany interception, the Wolves scored again.
Albany’s first score came on a touchdown run by Antonio Lopinto, and the Hornets picked up another touchdown on a pass from Aiden Casteel to Jamarcus Williams just before halftime to cut the lead to 20 -16.
The Wolves swung the momentum with a kickoff return for a touchdown to open the second half.
“There again, the kickoff team is loaded with all freshmen, and two or three of them just got out of their lanes and went to chase the ball and he cut it to the sidelines, and there wasn’t anybody there,” Knight said. “That’s just inexperience. You can practice that all you want, but until they see that kid running fast on a Friday night, it’s nothing you can simulate at practice with the kids we’ve got.”
The Hornets got J.J. Doherty (shoulder) and Seth Galyean (collarbone) back in limited capacities, but Knight said other injuries took a toll on the team during the game.
“We’re one player getting hurt away from being a team that can’t compete versus a team that’s really good, and that’s kind of where we’re at now,” Knight said. “If we’re all together and we’re healthy, our season goes a completely different way, but with all the injuries, we’re forced to play a lot of young kids, and these guys, all they see is at practice. They don’t ever see it at game speed, then when they get at game speed, the ball’s there and gone.”
Later in the third quarter, Knight said the Hornets lost fullback Antonio Lopinto, who was knocked out after being slammed to the ground on a tackle.
“It was kind of a scary moment in the game where he was just knocked out and not moving,” Knight said. “Of course, when he was out, that took away our fullback and a defensive end, so we lost two players in one right there …”
Knight also said backup fullback Austin Watts has a wrist injury which makes it difficult for him to grip the ball.
Knight said Albany cut the lead to 38-30 with Doherty catching a touchdown pass from Aiden Casteel, and Seth Hoffman running for a touchdown before the Wolves scored again.
“You’re one or two players away from having a bad season. You’re one or two players not getting hurt away from having a great season,” Knight lamented. “If Seth and JJ don’t get hurt with Hoffman kind of growing in some and Sidney (Binion) and Jamarcus playing well, you could have very easily have only had one or two losses this year because we’ve been pretty sound. On the flip side, when those guys get hurt, you just have to do different things. Last night, we were looking at the fact that we could put Seth out there and outrun their guy, or we could put J.J. out there and he had a way of getting loose, and that’s what we haven’t been able to do this season because our other guys are just so young, they’re not developed yet. Having those seniors in there helps you.”
In the meantime, Knight said he’s seen growth from his team.
“You’re starting to see it on some of their faces where you know they care, and you’re starting to see it on their faces where they’re wanting to learn to win,” Knight said. “It’s going to take some time to learn how to win these close games. We’ve had several this year that we were right there in the game until the very end. That’s going to help us in the future.”
