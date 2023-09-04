Class 5A
School 1st Rec. Pts. Pvs.
1. John Curtis (8) 1-0 126 1
2. Catholic-Baton Rouge (1) 1-0 117 2
3. Destrehan (1) 1-0 113 3
4. Edna Karr (1) 1-0 95 6
5. Zachary 1-0 87 5
6. Ruston 0-1 79 4
7. St. Augustine 1-0 61 8
8. Carencro 1-0 50 9
9. West Monroe 1-0 41 10
10. Acadiana 0-1 28 7
Others receiving votes: Southside 21, Brother Martin 15, Airline 14, East St. John 4, Captain Shreve 2, Dutchtown 2, East Ascension 1.
Class 4A
1. St. Thomas More (7) 1-0 128 1
2. Lafayette Christian (4) 1-0 125 2
3. Neville 1-0 106 3
4. Westgate 1-0 97 4
5. Warren Easton 1-0 88 7
6. West Feliciana 1-0 65 6
7. Lutcher 1-0 62 8
8. North DeSoto 0-1 61 5
9. Teurlings Catholic 1-0 46 9
10. Leesville 1-0 21 NR
Others receiving votes: Archbishop Shaw 18, De La Salle 18, Evangel Christian 14, Cecilia 5, Plaquemine 2, Vandebilt Catholic 2
Class 3A
1. University (11) 1-0 132 1
2. St. James 0-1 107 2
3. Union Parish 1-0 105 5
4. E.D. White 1-0 100 7
5. Sterlington 0-1 83 3
6. Madison Prep 0-1 78 4
7. Lake Charles Prep 1-0 62 8
8. Parkview Baptist 1-0 53 9
9. John F. Kennedy (1-0) 36 NR
10. Iowa 0-1 30 6
Others receiving votes: St. Louis 19, Jena 15, Bogalusa 13, Amite 12, Iota 7, Carroll 4, Patterson 1
Class 2A
1. Calvary Baptist (6) 1-0 124 1
2. Oak Grove (3) 1-0 121 2
3. St. Charles (2) 1-0 117 3
4. Newman 1-0 93 8
5. Notre Dame 0-1 82 5
6. Dunham 0-1 78 6
7. Many 0-1 66 4
8. Mangham 0-1 47 7
9. Rosepine 1-0 37 NR
10. Episcopal-Baton Rouge 0-1 31 9
Others receiving votes: South Plaquemines 16, Avoyelles 12, Grand Lake 10, Loreauville 9, East Feliciana 7, Northlake Christian 5, Ascension Episcopal 2, M.L. King Charter 2
Class 1A
1. Ouachita Christian (11) 1-0 132 1
2. Southern Lab 1-0 119 2
3. Kentwood 1-0 104 3
4. Vermilion Catholic 1-0 100 4
5. Riverside Academy 1-0 83 6
6. Homer 0-1 75 5
7. St. Frederick 1-0 55 7
8. St. Martin’s 1-0 52 8
9. Haynesville 1-0 43 9
10. Ascension Catholic 1-0 39 10
Others receiving votes: St. Mary’s 23, Central Catholic-Morgan City 14, Glenbrook Academy 8, Opelousas Catholic 7, Logansport 4
