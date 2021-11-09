CLASS 5A
Rec. Pts. Pvs.
1. Zachary (12) 10-0 144 1
2. Ponchatoula 8-0 127 2
3. Catholic-BR 9-1 111 3
4. Acadiana 8-2 103 4
5. Destrehan 6-0 82 6
6. Jesuit 8-0 76 7
7. Brother Martin 3-5 66 8
8. Byrd 9-1 64 9
9. West Monroe 6-3 46 10
10. Ruston 7-2 45 5
Others receiving votes: Captain Shreve 38, Ouachita Parish 17, Alexandria 5, Natchitoches-Central 5, Woodlawn-BR 3, John Curtis 2, Dutchtown 2.
CLASS 4A
Rec. Pts. Pvs.
1. Karr (11) 8-0 143 1
2. Neville (1) 8-1 133 2
3. Warren Easton 5-2 119 3
4. Westgate 8-2 104 4
5. N'wood-Shreve. 7-2 99 5
6. Cecilia 8-2 73 6
7. Carver 6-1 63 8
8. Leesville 7-2 62 9
9. St. Thomas More 6-4 42 10
10. Huntington 8-2 39 7
Others receiving votes: Vandebilt Catholic 29, Liberty 14, Carencro 7, Assumption 3, Teurlings Catholic 3, Salmen 2, Eunice 1.
CLASS 3A
Rec. Pts. Pvs.
1. University (11) 10-0 143 1
2. Sterlington (1) 10-0 133 2
3. Madison Prep 9-1 117 3
4. E.D. White 10-0 104 4
5. Church Point 10-0 92 5
6. De La Salle 2-6 68 6
7. Lutcher 7-1 62 7
8. Lake Charles Prep 7-3 57 8
9. Union Parish 7-3 54 10
10. Iowa 9-1 34 NR
Others receiving votes: Jena 24, St. James 22, St. Martinville 18, Abbeville 5, Booker T. Washington-NO 2, Brusly 1.
CLASS 2A
Rec. Pts. Pvs.
1. Many (6) 9-1 137 1
2. Laf. Christian (5) 8-1 135 2
3. St. Charles 8-0 118 3
4. Loreauville 10-0 100 4
5. General Trass 9-0 93 5
6. Amite (1) 6-2 90 6
7. Notre Dame 8-2 68 8
8. Newman 6-2 62 9
9. Rosepine 9-1 39 10
10. Episcopal-BR 9-0 32 NR
Others receiving votes: Mangham 26, Jonesboro-Hodge 14, Avoyelles 9, North Caddo 7, Dunham 4, St. Thomas Aquinas 1.
CLASS 1A
Rec. Pts. Pvs.
1. Ouachita Christian (10) 10-0 142 1
2. Calvary (2) 9-1 134 2
3. Southern Lab 7-2 120 3
4. Ascension Catholic 7-1 106 4
5. Oak Grove 6-4 85 5
6. Homer 7-3 77 7
7. Opelousas Catholic 9-1 65 8
8. Grand Lake 9-1 61 6
9. Vermilion Catholic 7-3 60 9
10. St. Mary’s 8-2 24 10
Others receiving votes: Logansport 19, St. Frederick 14, Cedar Creek 13, Sacred Heart-VP 7, Glenbrook 3, Basile 2, Country Day 2, Hamilton Christian 1, Haynesville 1.
