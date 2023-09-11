Class 5A
School 1st Pts Pvs.
1. John Curtis (8) 1-0 138 1
2. Destrehan (3) 2-0 134 3
3. Edna Karr (1) 2-0 123 4
4. Zachary 1-0 96 5
5. Catholic-Baton Rouge 1-1 91 2
6. Ruston 1-1 88 6
7. St. Augustine 2-0 71 7
8. Carencro 2-0 58 8
9. West Monroe 2-0 37 9
10. Acadiana 1-1 34 10
Others receiving votes: Brother Martin 19, Airline 18, Southside 17, East St. John 8, Mandeville 2, Archbishop Rummel 1, Dutchtown 1.
Class 4A
1. St. Thomas More (9) 2-0 141 1
2. Lafayette Christian (3) 2-0 135 2
3. Warren Easton 2-0 113 5
4. Neville 2-0 108 3
5. Westgate 2-0 102 4
6. North DeSoto 1-1 77 8
7. Teurlings Catholic 2-0 74 9
8. Lutcher 1-1 59 7
9. West Feliciana 1-1 35 6
10. Evangel Christian 1-1 32 NR
Others receiving votes: De La Salle 16, Leesville 13, Archbishop Shaw 8, Cecilia 7, Vandebilt Catholic 5, Opelousas 3, Huntington 2, Pearl River 1, Tioga 1.
Class 3A
1. University (5) 1-1 132 1
2. St. James (6) 1-1 130 2
3. E.D. White (1) 2-0 122 4
4. Sterlington 1-1 105 5
5. Madison Prep 1-1 94 6
6. Union Parish 1-1 92 3
7. John F. Kennedy 2-0 60 9
8. St. Louis 2-0 43 NR
9. Lake Charles Prep 1-1 40 7
10. Iowa 1-1 38 10
Others receiving votes: Jena 28, Parkview Baptist 23, Amite 18, Bogalusa 5, Plaquemine 2, Carroll 1, Iota 1.
Class 2A
1. Calvary Baptist (10) 2-0 140 1
2. St. Charles (2) 2-0 134 3
3. Newman 2-0 116 4
4. Oak Grove 1-1 110 2
5. Notre Dame 1-1 94 5
6. Dunham 1-1 87 6
7. Many 1-1 74 7
8. Episcopal-Baton Rouge 1-1 50 10
9. Loreauville 2-0 36 NR
10. Northlake Christian 2-0 22 NR
Others receiving votes: Mangham 19, Rosepine 18, East Feliciana 15, South Plaquemines 9, Ascension Episcopal 4, Catholic-New Iberia 4, Grand Lake 2, Oakdale 2.
Class 1A
1. Ouachita Christian (12) 2-0 144 1
2. Kentwood 2-0 127 3
3. Vermilion Catholic 2-0 118 4
4. Southern Lab 1-1 113 2
5. Homer 1-1 97 6
6. St. Martin’s 2-0 65 8
7. Riverside Academy 1-1 61 5
8. Haynesville 2-0 58 9
9. Ascension Catholic 2-0 53 10
10. St. Frederick 1-1 43 7
Others receiving votes: St. Mary’s 30, Glenbrook Academy 19, Logansport 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.