Class 5A
1. John Curtis (8) 2-0 137 1
2. Edna Karr (4) 3-0 131 3
3. Destrehan 3-0 124 2
4. Zachary 2-0 106 4
5. Ruston 2-1 96 6
6. Carencro 3-0 72 8
7. Catholic-Baton Rouge 1-2 59 5
8. West Monroe 3-0 51 9
9. Acadiana 2-1 48 10
10. St. Augustine 2-1 47 7
Others receiving votes: Airline 32, East St. John 16, Dutchtown 8, Southside 6, Brother Martin 3, Mandeville 2.
Class 4A
1. St. Thomas More (9) 3-0 141 1
2. Lafayette Christian (3) 3-0 135 2
3. Neville 3-0 116 4
4. Westgate 3-0 107 5
5. Warren Easton 2-1 100 3
6. North DeSoto 2-1 83 6
7. Lutcher 1-1 66 8
8. West Feliciana 2-1 51 9
9. Teurlings Catholic 2-1 49 7
10. Opelousas 2-1 20 NR
Others receiving votes: Leesville 17, Archbishop Shaw 15, Evangel Christian 10, Cecilia 10, Tioga 8, Vandebilt Catholic 8, Plaquemine 2, De La Salle 1.
Class 3A
1. University (11) 2-1 142 1
2. St. James 2-1 127 2
3. E.D. White (1) 3-0 120 3
4. Sterlington 2-1 106 4
5. Madison Prep 2-1 102 5
6. Jena 3-0 73 NR
7. Union Parish 1-2 68 6
8. Parkview Baptist 2-1 50 NR
9. John F. Kennedy 2-1 36 7
10. St. Louis 2-1 30 8
Others receiving votes: Amite 24, Carroll 21, Bogalusa 18, Lake Charles Prep 8, Iota 4, Iowa 3, Kinder 2, Marksville 1, Wossman 1.
Class 2A
1. Calvary Baptist (8) 3-0 140 1
2. St. Charles (4) 3-0 136 2
3. Newman 3-0 118 3
4. Notre Dame 2-1 101 5
5. Dunham 2-1 94 6
6. Oak Grove 1-2 89 4
7. Many 2-1 75 7
8. Episcopal-Baton Rouge 2-1 52 8
9. Northlake Christian 3-0 40 10
10. Loreauville 2-1 26 9
Others receiving votes: Catholic-New Iberia 24, Ascension Episcopal 22, Oakdale 14, South Plaquemine 3.
Class 1A
1. Ouachita Christian (12) 3-0 144 1
2. Kentwood 3-0 127 2
3. Vermilion Catholic 3-0 121 3
4. Southern Lab 2-1 108 4
5. Homer 3-0 94 5
6. St. Martin’s 3-0 76 6
7. Riverside Academy 2-1 72 7
8. Haynesville 3-0 62 8
9. Ascension Catholic 3-0 52 9
10. St. Mary’s 3-0 36 NR
Others receiving votes: Glenbrook Academy 21, Logansport 14, St. Frederick 9.
