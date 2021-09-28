CLASS 5A
Rec. Pts. Pvs.
1. Catholic-BR (12) 4-0 144 1
2. Zachary 4-0 129 2
3. Brother Martin 2-0 113 3
4. Ponchatoula 2-0 98 4
5. Alexandria 4-0 79 5
6. Acadiana 2-2 73 6
7. West Monroe 2-1 70 7
8. Capt. Shreve 4-0 65 8
9. John Curtis 1-1 47 9
10. Byrd 4-0 42 10
Others receiving votes: Ruston 39, Destrehan 16, Rummel 10, Parkway 6, Dutchtown 5, Ouachita 5, Benton 2, Scotlandville 1.
CLASS 4A
Rec. Pts. Pvs.
1. Karr (11) 2-0 141 2
2. St. Thomas More 2-2 117 7
3. Neville (1) 3-1 115 1
(tie) Westgate 3-1 115 4
5. Warren Easton 1-1 97 3
6. Cecilia 3-1 70 8
7. Carencro 2-2 66 6
8. Northwood-Shreve. 2-1 52 5
9. Vandebilt Cath. 1-1 50 9
10. Teurlings Cath. 4-0 47 NR
Others receiving votes: Liberty 24, Carver 20, Assumption 8, Leesville 6, Huntington 6, Lakeshore 3, Istrouma 2.
CLASS 3A
Rec. Pts. Pvs.
1. University (10) 4-0 142 1
2. St. James (1) 3-0 131 2
3. Madison Prep 4-0 118 3
4. Sterlington 4-0 101 6
5. De La Salle 1-1 98 7
6. Union Parish (1) 2-2 84 4
7. Lake Charles Prep 2-2 64 5
8. E.D. White 2-0 55 9
9. Church Point 4-0 49 10
10. Iowa 4-0 35 NR
Others receiving votes: St. Martinville 20, Jena 16, Mansfield 8, Lutcher 7, Abbeville 4, Brusly 2, Carroll 1, Westlake 1.
CLASS 2A
Rec. Pts. Pvs.
1. Laf. Christian (11) 4-0 141 1
2. Many (1) 3-1 128 2
3. Newman 2-0 116 3
4. Amite 2-0 109 4
5. Mangham 3-1 83 6
6. Loreauville 4-0 79 7
7. St. Charles 2-0 76 8
8. Notre Dame 3-1 59 5
9. General Trass 4-0 50 9
10. Rosepine 4-0 38 10
Others receiving votes: North Caddo 27, Avoyelles 13, Dunham 7, Ascension Episcopal 4, Catholic-New Iberia 1.
CLASS 1A
Rec. Pts. Pvs.
1. Ouachita Chris. (8) 4-0 140 2
2. Calvary (4) 3-1 133 1
3. Southern Lab 2-1 121 3
4. Grand Lake 4-0 104 5
5. Homer 3-1 90
6. Haynesville 3-1 67 7
7. St. Frederick 4-0 63 9
8. Oak Grove 1-3 61 10
9. Vermilion Cath. 2-2 56 NR
10. Ascension Cath. 1-1 49 4
Others receiving votes: St. Edmund 22, Catholic-Pointe Coupee 16, St. Mary’s 13, Opelousas Catholic 4, Logansport 3, Westminster Christian 1.
