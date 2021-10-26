CLASS 5A
Rec. Pts. Pvs.
1. Catholic-BR (11) 8-0 143 1
2. Zachary 8-0 129 2
3. Brother Martin 6-0 115 3
4. Ponchatoula 6-0 105 4
5. Acadiana 6-2 85 5
6. Capt. Shreve (1) 8-0 84 6
7. Ruston 7-1 80 7
8. Destrehan 4-0 61 9
9. Jesuit 6-1 36 10
10. Byrd 7-1 34 NR
Others receiving votes: Natchitoches Central 27, West Monroe 13, Alexandria 10, John Curtis 9, Dutchtown 3, Ouachita Parish 3, Archbishop Rummel 1.
CLASS 4A
Rec. Pts. Pvs.
1. Karr (11) 6-0 143 1
2. Neville (1) 6-1 133 2
3. Warren Easton 4-2 116 4
4. Westgate 6-2 102 5
5. Northwood-Shreve 6-2 96 6
6. Cecilia 6-2 73 8
7. Huntington 7-1 65 9
8. Carencro 4-4 60 3
9. Carver 6-1 45 0
10. Leesville 6-2 26 NR
(tie) St. Thomas More 4-4 26 NR
Others receiving votes: Liberty 18, Vandebilt Catholic 13, Teurlings Catholic 10, Salmen 2, Assumption 1.
CLASS 3A
Rec. Pts. Pvs.
1. University (11) 8-0 143 1
2. Sterlington (1) 8-0 131 3
3. Madison Prep 7-1 119 2
4. E.D. White 8-0 99 4
5. Church Point 8-0 93 5
6. Iowa 8-0 79 6
7. De La Salle 4-2 69 8
8. Lutcher 5-1 48 7
9. St. James 5-2 43 9
10. Lake Charles Prep 4-3 39 10
Others receiving votes: Union Parish 35, Jena 22, St. Martinville 8, Donaldsonville 4, Abbeville 1, Brusly 1, Booker T. Washington-NO 1.
CLASS 2A
Rec. Pts. Pvs.
1. Many (5) 7-1 137 1
2. Laf. Christian (7) 7-1 135 2
3. Amite 6-0 114 3
4. St. Charles 6-0 109 4
5. Loreauville 8-0 86 6
6. General Trass 8-0 77 8
7. Mangham 6-2 57 5
8. Notre Dame 6-2 52 9
9. Newman 4-2 50 7
10. North Caddo 7-1 38 10
Others receiving votes: Rosepine 20, Avoyelles 16, Episcopal-BR 15, Ascension Episcopal 4, Dunham 2, Jonesboro-Hodge 1.
CLASS 1A
Rec. Pts. Pvs.
1. Ouachita Christian (10) 8-0 142 1
2. Calvary (2) 7-1 134 2
3. Southern Lab 5-2 116 3
4. Ascension Catholic 4-1 99 6
5. St. Mary’s 7-1 72 8
6. Oak Grove 4-4 68 4
7. Grand Lake 7-1 61 7
8. Homer 5-3 61 5
9. St. Frederick 6-2 55 9
10. Opelousas Catholic 7-1 48 10
Others receiving votes: Vermilion Catholic 33, Sacred Heart-Ville Platte 15, Cedar Creek 10, Westminster Christian 9, Glenbrook 5, Country Day 2, Haynesville 2, Logansport 2, Hamilton Christian 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.