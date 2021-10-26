Albany vs Loranger 2021

The Albany High football team plays against Loranger on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021.

 David Gray | The News

CLASS 5A

Rec. Pts. Pvs.

1. Catholic-BR (11) 8-0 143 1

2. Zachary 8-0 129 2

3. Brother Martin 6-0 115 3

4. Ponchatoula 6-0 105 4

5. Acadiana 6-2 85 5

6. Capt. Shreve (1) 8-0 84 6

7. Ruston 7-1 80 7

8. Destrehan 4-0 61 9

9. Jesuit 6-1 36 10

10. Byrd 7-1 34 NR

Others receiving votes: Natchitoches Central 27, West Monroe 13, Alexandria 10, John Curtis 9, Dutchtown 3, Ouachita Parish 3, Archbishop Rummel 1.

CLASS 4A

Rec. Pts. Pvs.

1. Karr (11) 6-0 143 1

2. Neville (1) 6-1 133 2

3. Warren Easton 4-2 116 4

4. Westgate 6-2 102 5

5. Northwood-Shreve 6-2 96 6

6. Cecilia 6-2 73 8

7. Huntington 7-1 65 9

8. Carencro 4-4 60 3

9. Carver 6-1 45 0

10. Leesville 6-2 26 NR

(tie) St. Thomas More 4-4 26 NR

Others receiving votes: Liberty 18, Vandebilt Catholic 13, Teurlings Catholic 10, Salmen 2, Assumption 1.

CLASS 3A

Rec. Pts. Pvs.

1. University (11) 8-0 143 1

2. Sterlington (1) 8-0 131 3

3. Madison Prep 7-1 119 2

4. E.D. White 8-0 99 4

5. Church Point 8-0 93 5

6. Iowa 8-0 79 6

7. De La Salle 4-2 69 8

8. Lutcher 5-1 48 7

9. St. James 5-2 43 9

10. Lake Charles Prep 4-3 39 10

Others receiving votes: Union Parish 35, Jena 22, St. Martinville 8, Donaldsonville 4, Abbeville 1, Brusly 1, Booker T. Washington-NO 1.

CLASS 2A

Rec. Pts. Pvs.

1. Many (5) 7-1 137 1

2. Laf. Christian (7) 7-1 135 2

3. Amite 6-0 114 3

4. St. Charles 6-0 109 4

5. Loreauville 8-0 86 6

6. General Trass 8-0 77 8

7. Mangham 6-2 57 5

8. Notre Dame 6-2 52 9

9. Newman 4-2 50 7

10. North Caddo 7-1 38 10

Others receiving votes: Rosepine 20, Avoyelles 16, Episcopal-BR 15, Ascension Episcopal 4, Dunham 2, Jonesboro-Hodge 1.

CLASS 1A

Rec. Pts. Pvs.

1. Ouachita Christian (10) 8-0 142 1

2. Calvary (2) 7-1 134 2

3. Southern Lab 5-2 116 3

4. Ascension Catholic 4-1 99 6

5. St. Mary’s 7-1 72 8

6. Oak Grove 4-4 68 4

7. Grand Lake 7-1 61 7

8. Homer 5-3 61 5

9. St. Frederick 6-2 55 9

10. Opelousas Catholic 7-1 48 10

Others receiving votes: Vermilion Catholic 33, Sacred Heart-Ville Platte 15, Cedar Creek 10, Westminster Christian 9, Glenbrook 5, Country Day 2, Haynesville 2, Logansport 2, Hamilton Christian 2.

