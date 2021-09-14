Denham Springs, LA (70726)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain, some heavy early. Potential for heavy rainfall. High 78F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 71F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch.