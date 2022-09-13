CLASS 5A
Rec Pts Pvs
1. Zachary (8) 2-0 96 1
2. Karr 2-0 86 2
3. Destrehan 2-0 78 3
4. Catholic-BR 1-1 73 4
5. Brother Martin 2-0 65 5
6. Acadiana 1-1 53 T6
7. Ruston 1-1 50 T6
8. Captain Shreve 2-0 34 8
9. Carencro 2-0 22 NR
10. Byrd 2-0 20 NR
Others receiving votes: Jesuit 12, Archbishop Rummel 10, John Curtis 7, St. Augustine 6, West Monroe 5, East Ascension 4, Parkway 3.
CLASS 4A
Rec Pts Pvs
1. Westgate (6) 2-0 93 1
2. Lafayette Christian (2) 2-0 89 3
3, St. Thomas More 2-0 78 5
4. Warren Easton 1-1 75 2
5. Neville 1-1 58 4
6. Northwood-Shreve. 1-1 46 8
7. Lutcher 1-1 45 6
8. Leesville 2-0 42 9
9. De La Salle 2-0 39 NR
10. Huntington 1-1 18 7
Others receiving votes: Belle Chasse 11, West Feliciana 10, North DeSoto 8, Cecilia 8, Teurlings Catholic 1, Evangel Christian 1, Vandebilt Catholic 1.
CLASS 3A
Rec Pts Pvs
1. Union Parish (4) 2-0 90 2
2. University (2) 1-1 86 1
3. Sterlington (1) 1-1 84 3
4. E.D. White (1) 2-0 76 4
5. Madison Prep 1-1 63 5
6. Lake Charles Prep 1-1 49 6
7. Church Point 2-0 45 9
8. Amite 1-1 33 10
9. Iowa 2-0 27 NR
10. Abbeville 1-1 24 7
Others receiving votes: St. James 20, St. Martinville 17, John F. Kennedy 8, Parkview Baptist 1, Bogalusa 1.
CLASS 2A
Rec Pts Pvs
1. Many (7) 2-0 95 1
2. St. Charles (1) 2-0 88 2
3. Newman 2-0 81 3
4. Notre Dame 2-0 72 4
5. North Caddo 2-0 59 9
6. Oak Grove 1-1 43 5
7. Calvary Baptist 1-1 40 7
8. Dunham 1-1 36 10
9. Mangham 1-1 28 8
10. Avoyelles 1-1 25 6
Others receiving votes: Rosepine 19, Loreauville 17, General Trass 13, Episcopal-Baton Rouge 9.
CLASS 1A
Rec Pts Pvs
1. Ouachita Christian (8) 2-0 96 1
2. Homer 1-1 83 3
3. Southern Lab 1-1 79 3
4. Kentwood 2-0 73 4
5. Logansport 1-1 61 5
6. Vermilion Catholic 2-0 52 7
7. Haynesville 2-0 44 8
8. Ascension Catholic 2-0 34 10
9. St. Frederick 1-1 30 6
10. Riverside 1-1 26 9
Others receiving votes: Glenbrook Academy 23, Basile 7, Catholic-Pointe Coupee 6, Central Catholic-Morgan City 5, Opelousas Catholic 4, St. Martin’s 1.
