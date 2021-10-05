CLASS 5A
Rec. Pts. Pvs.
1. Catholic-BR (11) 5-0 132 1
2. Zachary 5-0 116 2
3. Brother Martin 3-0 109 3
4. Ponchatoula 3-0 91 4
5. Alexandria 5-0 77 5
6. Acadiana 3-2 71 6
7. Capt. Shreve 5-0 62 8
8. Ruston 4-1 52 NR
9. John Curtis 1-1 48 9
10. Destrehan 2-0 26 NR
Others receiving votes: West Monroe 25, Natchitoches Central 18, Dutchtown 10, Rummel 8, Byrd 6, Benton 4, East Ascension 1.
CLASS 4A
Rec. Pts. Pvs.
1. Karr (10) 3-0 131 1
2. Neville (1) 4-1 117 T3
3. Westgate 4-1 107 T3
4. Warren Easton 2-1 97 5
5. Carencro 3-2 77 7
6. Northwood-Shreve. 3-1 66 8
7. Teurlings Catholic 5-0 60 10
8. St. Thomas More 2-3 57 2
9. Liberty 4-0 39 NR
10. Carver 4-0 34 NR
Others receiving votes: Cecilia 30, Huntington 17, Vandebilt Catholic 7, Leesville 6, Istrouma 3, Assumption 1.
CLASS 3A
Rec. Pts. Pvs.
1. University (11) 5-0 131 1
2. Madison Prep 5-0 116 3
3. Sterlington 5-0 100 4
4. De La Salle 2-1 97 5
5. St. James 3-1 88 2
6. Union Parish (1) 3-2 81 6
7. E.D. White 3-0 62 8
8. Church Point 5-0 56 9
9. Iowa 5-0 41 10
10. Lake Charles Prep 2-3 27 7
Others receiving votes: Jena 18, Lutcher 13, Mansfield 9, Brusly 8, Abbeville 5, Westlake 4, Donaldsonville 1, St. Martinville 1.
CLASS 2A
Rec. Pts. Pvs.
1. Many (5) 4-1 123 2
2. Lafayette Christian (4) 4-1 118 1
3. Newman (2) 3-0 116 3
4. Amite 3-0 97 4
5. Mangham 4-1 79 5
6. Loreauville 5-0 74 6
7. St. Charles 3-0 71 7
8. Notre Dame 4-1 54 8
9. General Trass 5-0 45 9
10. North Caddo 4-1 28 NR
Others receiving votes: Avoyelles 27, Rosepine 13, Dunham 9, Ascension Episcopal 6, Episcopal-BR 2, Jonesboro-Hodge 1.
CLASS 1A
Rec. Pts. Pvs.
1. Ouachita Christ. (8) 5-0 129 1
2. Calvary (3) 4-1 124 2
3. Grand Lake 5-0 105 4
4. Homer 4-1 91 5
5. Southern Lab 2-2 89 3
6. Haynesville 4-1 70 6
7. Oak Grove 2-3 67 8
8. Ascension Cath. 1-1 45 10
9. St. Frederick 4-1 40 7
10. St. Edmund 4-1 31 NR
Others receiving votes: St. Mary’s 22, Vermilion Catholic 21, Westminster Christian 10, Opelousas Catholic 7, Logansport 3, Country Day 2, Catholic-Pointe Coupee 1.
