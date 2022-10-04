CLASS 5A
Rec Pts Pvs
1. Destrehan (2) 5-0 120 1
2. Karr (8) 2-3 117 3
3. Catholic-BR (1) 4-1 112 2
4. Zachary 3-1 95 4
5. Ruston 4-1 88 5
6. Acadiana 4-1 80 6
7. John Curtis 4-1 61 10
8. Parkway 5-0 46 NR
9. St. Augustine 4-1 40 NR
10. Brother Martin 3-2 29 8
Others receiving votes: Archbishop Rummel 16, West Monroe 14, Byrd 14, Scotlandville 12, East St. John 8, Southside 7, Carencro 1.
CLASS 4A
Rec Pts Pvs
1. Westgate (11) 4-0 132 1
2. Lafayette Christian 4-1 115 3
3. St. Thomas More 4-1 101 4
4. Warren Easton 4-1 92 5
5. Neville 3-2 86 2
6. De La Salle 5-0 63 6
7. Lutcher 4-1 66 7
8. North DeSoto 5-0 50 9
9. Teurlings Catholic 5-0 46 NR
10. Opelousas 4-1 32 NR
Others receiving votes: West Feliciana 19, Northwood-Shreveport 9, Leesville 7, Plaquemine 4, Huntington 4, Belle Chasse 4, Cecilia 3, McDonogh 35 1.
CLASS 3A
Rec Pts Pvs
1. Union Parish (8) 4-1 126 1
2. E.D. White 4-1 117 2
3. University (2) 3-2 104 3
4. Church Point (1) 5-0 102 4
5. Amite 4-1 83 5
6. Madison Prep 3-2 66 6
7. Abbeville 4-1 64 7
8. St. James 4-1 63 8
9. Lake Charles Prep 3-2 39 9
10. Iowa 4-1 33 10
Others receiving votes: John F. Kennedy 18, Carroll 17, Parkview Baptist 14, Sterlington 8, Bogalusa 5.
CLASS 2A
Rec Pts Pvs
1. Many (11) 4-0 132 1
2. Newman 4-1 121 2
3. St. Charles 3-2 97 5
4. North Caddo 4-1 83 6
5. Mangham 4-1 78 9
6. Dunham 4-1 75 7
7. Calvary Baptist 3-2 63 8
8. Notre Dame 3-2 59 4
9. Oak Grove 3-2 57 3
10. Episcopal 5-0 40 NR
Others receiving votes: Avoyelles 19, Rosepine 14, Grand Lake 12, Welsh 7, General Trass 1.
CLASS 1A
Rec Pts Pvs
1. Homer (9) 4-1 129 2
2. Ouachita Christian (2) 4-1 113 1
3. Logansport 4-1 102 5
4. Vermilion Catholic 5-0 90 6
5. Southern Lab 2-2 83 3
6. Kentwood 4-1 78 4
7. St. Frederick 4-1 61 7
8. Riverside 4-1 58 8
9. Glenbrook Acad. 5-0 54 9
10. Catholic-PC 5-0 32 NR
Others receiving votes: Haynesville 29, Ascension Catholic 15, Central Catholic-Morgan City 9, St. Martin’s 3, Cedar Creek 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.