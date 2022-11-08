CLASS 5A
Rec Pts Pvs
1. Destrehan (3) 10-0 118 1
2. Karr (8) 6-3 117 2
3. Catholic-BR 9-1 112 3
4. Ruston 9-1 98 5
5. Zachary 7-2 87 4
6. Southside 9-1 76 8
7. John Curtis 8-2 60 6
8. St. Augustine 9-1 55 9
9. Acadiana 7-3 40 10
10. Airline 7-3 35 NR
Others receiving votes: West Monroe 33, Carencro 11, East St. John 7, Benton 4, Slidell 3, Parkway 2.
CLASS 4A
Rec Pts Pvs
1. St. Thomas More (8) 9-1 127 1
2. Warren Easton 8-1 112 2
3. Teurlings Catholic 9-1 101 3
4. De La Salle (2) 10-0 92 4
5. Neville 7-2 85 6
6. Lutcher (1) 9-1 74 7
7. Lafayette Christian 7-3 72 5
8. Opelousas 9-1 56 9
9. North DeSoto 9-1 42 8
10. West Feliciana 10-0 41 10
Others receiving votes: Northwood-Shreveport 28, Westgate 12, Archbishop Shaw 12, Plaquemine 6.
CLASS 3A
Rec Pts Pvs
1. Union Parish (9) 9-1 130 1
2. E.D. White (2) 8-2 121 2
3. University 7-3 104 5
4. Iowa 9-1 84 6
5. Church Point 9-1 83 3
6. Madison Prep 7-3 74 7
7. St. James 8-2 67 4
8. Bogalusa 8-1 60 9
9. John F. Kennedy 9-1 40 10
10. Carroll 8-1 37 8
Others receiving votes: Amite 16, St. Louis 15, Iota 12, Parkview Baptist 9, St. Martinville 5, Abbeville 1.
CLASS 2A
Rec Pts Pvs
1. Many (11) 9-0 132 1
2. Dunham 9-1 103 3
3. St. Charles 7-3 97 7
4. Mangham 8-1 96 4
5. Calvary Baptist 8-2 92 5
6. Newman 7-2 90 2
7. Notre Dame 8-2 73 6
8. Oak Grove 7-3 45 9
9. Episcopal-BR 9-1 39 10
10. Rosepine 8-2 28 NR
Others receiving votes: North Caddo 25, Welsh 23, Avoyelles 14, General Trass 1.
CLASS 1A
Rec Pts Pvs
1. Ouachita Christian (7) 9-1 127 1
2. Vermilion Catholic (3) 10-0 117 2
3. Kentwood 9-1 106 3
4. Glenbrook Acad. (1) 10-0 97 4
5. Riverside 9-1 84 5
6. Southern Lab 6-3 78 6
7. Homer 7-3 73 7
8. St. Mary’s 8-1 43 9
9. Haynesville 8-2 40 8
10. Ascension Catholic 8-2 30 10
Others receiving votes: Catholic-Pointe Coupee 23, St. Frederick 13, St. Martin’s 11, Central Catholic-Morgan City 7, Basile 6, Logansport 6, Delhi Charter 1.
