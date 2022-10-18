CLASS 5A
Rec Pts Pvs
1. Destrehan (3) 7-0 119 1
2. Karr (8) 3-3 118 2
3. Catholic-BR 6-1 109 3
4. Zachary 5-1 101 4
5. Ruston 6-1 91 5
6. John Curtis 6-1 81 7
7. St. Augustine 6-1 61 9
8. Acadiana 5-2 47 6
9. West Monroe 5-1 39 10
10. Brother Martin 5-2 20 NR
Others receiving votes: Parkway 18, Byrd 17, East St. John 16, Carencro 12, Southside 6, Archbishop Rummel 2, Scotlandville 2.
CLASS 4A
Rec Pts Pvs
1. St. Thomas More (5) 6-1 122 2
2. Teurlings Catholic (1) 7-0 115 T6
3. Warren Easton (2) 6-1 104 T3
4. Lafayette Christian 5-2 91 1
5. Neville 5-2 88 T3
6. De La Salle 7-0 79 T6
7. Westgate (1) 6-1 70 5
8. Lutcher (1) 6-1 63 8
9. North DeSoto (1) 7-0 52 9
10. Opelousas 6-1 35 10
Others receiving votes: West Feliciana 17, Northwood-Shreveport 11, Plaquemine 3, Leesville 3, Huntington 3, Franklin Parish 1, Archbishop Shaw 1.
CLASS 3A
Rec Pts Pvs
1. Union Parish (9) 6-1 129 1
2. E.D. White 6-1 117 2
3. Church Point (1) 7-0 109 3
4. St. James 6-1 92 5
5. Madison Prep (1) 5-2 86 6
6. Iowa 6-1 83 7
7. University 4-3 58 4
8. Carroll 6-0 53 9
9. Abbeville 5-2 39 10
10. Bogalusa 6-1 36 NR
Others receiving votes: Parkview Baptist 22, John F. Kennedy 20, St. Louis 11, Amite 7, Sterlington 4, Lake Charles Prep 1, Berwick 1.
CLASS 2A
Rec Pts Pvs
1. Many (11) 6-0 132 1
2. Newman 5-1 121 2
3. Dunham 6-1 101 4
4. Mangham 6-1 92 T5
5. Calvary Baptist 5-2 89 T5
6. Notre Dame 5-2 73 7
7. St. Charles 4-3 63 3
8. North Caddo 5-2 47 9
9. Avoyelles 5-2 46 T10
10. Oak Grove 4-3 31 T10
Others receiving votes: Welsh 26, Rosepine 23, Episcopal-Baton Rouge 21, General Trass 3.
CLASS 1A
Rec Pts Pvs
1. Ouachita Christian (8) 6-1 126 2
2. Vermilion Catholic (2) 7-0 107 3
3. Homer 5-2 105 1
4. Southern Lab 4-2 92 4
5. Kentwood 6-1 90 5
6. Logansport 5-2 72 6
7. Riverside 6-1 69 7
8. Glenbrook Acad.(1) 7-0 67 8
9. Haynesville 6-1 44 10
10. Ascension Catholic 5-2 18 NR
Others receiving votes: Catholic-Pointe Coupee 17, St. Frederick 15, Central Catholic-Morgan City 13, St. Martin’s 9, Opelousas Catholic 4, Cedar Creek 3, Basile 3, Hanson Memorial 1.
