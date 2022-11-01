CLASS 5A
Rec Pts Pvs
1. Destrehan (3) 9-0 120 1
2. Karr (8) 5-3 117 2
3. Catholic-BR 8-1 109 3
4. Zachary 7-1 100 4
5. Ruston 8-1 91 5
6. Curtis 8-1 83 6
7. West Monroe 7-1 62 7
8. Southside 8-1 47 10
9. St. Augustine 6-2 46 8
10. Acadiana 6-3 26 NR
Others receiving votes: Airline 21, East St. John 13, Parkway 11, Slidell 9, Carencro 3.
CLASS 4A
Rec Pts Pvs
1. St. Thomas More (8) 8-1 126 1
2. Warren Easton 8-1 107 2
3. Teurlings Catholic 8-1 94 3
4. De La Salle (1) 9-0 92 6
5. Lafayette Christian 7-2 89 4
6. Neville 7-2 77 5
7. Lutcher (1) 8-1 73 7
8. North DeSoto (1) 9-0 65 8
9. Opelousas 8-1 48 9
10. West Feliciana 9-0 35 NR
Others receiving votes: Plaquemine 17, Northwood-SH and Westgate 11, Shaw 2, Cecilia 1
CLASS 3A
Rec Pts Pvs
1. Union (9) 8-1 128 1
2. E.D. White (1) 8-1 118 2
3. Church Point (1) 9-0 109 3
4. St. James 8-1 94 4
5. University 6-3 78 6
6. Iowa 8-1 77 5
7. Madison Prep 6-3 63 7
8. Carroll 8-0 58 8
9. Bogalusa 7-1 46 9
10. John F. Kennedy 8-1 36 NR
Others receiving votes: Parkview Baptist 34, Amite 12, St. Louis 8, St. Martinville 4, Abbeville 2.
CLASS 2A
Rec Pts Pvs
1. Many (11) 8-0 132 1
2. Newman 7-1 121 2
3. Dunham 8-1 97 3
T3. Mangham 8-1 97 4
5. Calvary Baptist 7-2 94 5
6. Notre Dame 7-2 72 6
7. St. Charles 6-3 63 7
8. Welsh 8-0 48 9
9. Oak Grove 6-3 37 10
10. Episcopal-BR 8-1 33 NR
Others receiving votes: North Caddo 26, Avoyelles 18, Rosepine 11, East Feliciana 8, General Trass 1.
CLASS 1A
Rec Pts Pvs
1. Ouachita Christian (7) 8-1 123 1
2. Vermilion Catholic (3) 9-0 113 2
3. Kentwood 8-1 107 5
4. Glenbrook (1) 9-0 97 8
5. Riverside 8-1 81 7
6. Southern Lab 5-3 71 4
7. Homer 6-3 70 3
8. Haynesville 8-1 59 9
9. St. Mary’s 7-1 35 NR
10. Ascension Catholic 7-2 32 10
Others receiving votes: Catholic-PC 26, Logansport 15, St. Martin’s 7, St. Frederick 6, Basile 5, Central Catholic-MC 3, Cedar Creek 2.
