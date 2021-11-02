CLASS 5A
Rec. Pts. Pvs.
1. Zachary (10) 9-0 120 2
2. Ponchatoula 7-0 103 4
3. Catholic-BR 8-1 89 1
4. Acadiana 7-2 88 5
5. Ruston 8-1 82 7
6. Destrehan 5-0 65 8
7. Jesuit 7-1 58 9
8. Brother Martin 2-5 56 3
9. Byrd 8-1 28 10
10. West Monroe 5-3 25 NR
Others receiving votes: John Curtis 21, Ouachita Parish 18, Captain Shreve 16, Alexandria 6, Woodlawn-BR 4.
CLASS 4A
Rec. Pts. Pvs.
1. Karr (10) 7-0 120 1
2. Neville 7-1 110 2
3. Warren Easton 4-2 98 3
4. Westgate 7-2 86 4
5. N'wood-Shreve. 6-2 79 5
6. Cecilia 7-2 63 6
7. Huntington 8-1 59 7
8. Carver 7-1 46 9
9. Leesville 7-2 44 T10
10. St. Thomas More 5-4 28 T10
Others receiving votes: Carencro 22, Vandebilt Catholic 15, Salmen 7, Liberty 4, Teurlings Catholic 1.
CLASS 3A
Rec. Pts. Pvs.
1. University (10) 9-0 120 1
2. Sterlington 9-0 108 2
3. Madison Prep 8-1 99 3
4. E.D. White 9-0 85 4
5. Church Point 9-0 77 5
6. De La Salle 5-2 68 7
7. Lutcher 6-1 50 8
8. Lake Charles Prep 6-3 45 10
9. St. James 6-2 35 9
10. Union Parish 6-3 34 NR
Others receiving votes: Iowa 30, Jena 14, St. Martinville 10, Abbeville 3, Brusly 1, Booker T. Washington-NO 1.
CLASS 2A
Rec. Pts. Pvs.
1. Many (4) 8-1 117 1
2. Laf. Christian (6) 7-1 111 2
3. St. Charles 7-0 109 4
4. Loreauville 9-0 82 5
5. General Trass 8-0 75 6
6. Amite 5-2 71 3
7. Mangham 7-2 59 7
8. Notre Dame 7-2 59 8
9. Newman 5-2 50 9
10. Rosepine 8-1 21 NR
Others receiving votes: Avoyelles 20, Episcopal-BR 19, North Caddo 10, Jonesboro-Hodge 4, Dunham 2.
CLASS 1A
Rec. Pts. Pvs.
1. Ouachita Christian (9) 9-0 119 1
2. Calvary (1) 8-1 111 2
3. Southern Lab 6-2 100 3
4. Ascension Catholic 5-1 90 4
5. Oak Grove 5-4 66 6
6. Grand Lake 8-1 60 7
7. Homer 6-3 56 8
8. Opelousas Catholic 8-1 49 10
9. Vermilion Catholic 6-3 46 NR
10. St. Mary’s 7-2 23 5
Others receiving votes: Logansport 14, St. Frederick 14, Cedar Creek 14, Sacred Heart-VP 7, Glenbrook 4, Country Day 3, Basile 2, Hamilton Christian 1, Haynesville 1.
