CLASS 5A
Rec. Pts. Pvs.
1. Catholic-BR (12) 6-0 144 1
2. Zachary 6-0 131 2
3. Brother Martin 4-0 115 3
4. Ponchatoula 4-0 109 4
5. Acadiana 4-2 84 6
6. Capt. Shreve 6-0 76 7
7. Ruston 5-1 69 8
8. John Curtis 2-1 50 9
9. West Monroe 3-2 43 NR
10. Destrehan 3-0 40 10
Others receiving votes: Alexandria 39, Natchitoches Central 23, Byrd 13, Benton 5, Rummel 1, Jesuit 1.
CLASS 4A
Rec. Pts. Pvs.
1. Karr (11) 4-0 142 1
2. Neville (1) 5-1 128 2
3. Westgate 5-1 123 3
4. Carencro 4-2 102 5
5. Warren Easton 2-2 99 4
6. Northwood-Shreve. 4-2 80 6
7. Liberty 5-0 60 9
8. Carver 4-0 57 10
9. Teurlings Cath. 5-1 39 7
10. Cecilia 4-2 36 NR
Others receiving votes: St. Thomas More 29, Huntington 28, Leesville 10, Assumption 9, Vandebilt Catholic 1, Istrouma 1.
CLASS 3A
Rec. Pts. Pvs.
1. University (11) 6-0 143 1
2. Madison Prep 6-0 130 2
3. Sterlington (1) 6-0 118 3
4. De La Salle 3-1 110 4
5. E.D. White 4-0 78 7
6. Church Point 6-0 74 8
7. Iowa 6-0 70 9
8. Lutcher 4-0 52 NR
9. St. James 3-2 46 5
10. Lake Charles Prep 3-3 40 10
Others receiving votes: Union Parish 34, Jena 29, St. Martinville 8, Brusly 1, Donaldsonville 1, Abbeville 1, Erath 1.
CLASS 2A
Rec. Pts. Pvs.
1. Many (5) 5-1 136 1
2. Lafayette Christian (5) 5-1 132 2
3. Newman (1) 4-0 121 3
4. Amite 4-0 110 4
5. Mangham 5-1 89 5
6. Loreauville 6-0 80 6
7. St. Charles 4-0 76 7
8. Notre Dame 5-1 56 8
9. General Trass 6-0 50 9
10. North Caddo 5-1 29 10
Others receiving votes: Avoyelles 26, Ascension Episcopal 13, Rosepine 12, Episcopal-BR 7, Dunham 5, Jonesboro-Hodge 1.
CLASS 1A
Rec. Pts. Pvs.
1. Ouachita Christ. (10) 6-0 142 1
2. Calvary (2) 5-1 134 2
3. Grand Lake 6-0 118 3
4. Southern Lab 3-2 107 5
5. Oak Grove 3-3 83 7
6. Homer 4-2 77 4
7. Ascension Catholic 2-1 70 8
8. St. Mary’s 5-1 49 NR
9. Westminster Christ. 6-0 32 NR
10. St. Frederick 4-2 29 9
Others receiving votes: Vermilion Catholic 27, Haynesville 27, Opelousas Catholic 24, St. Edmund 13, Cedar Creek 1, Country Day 1, Glenbrook 1, Logansport 1.
