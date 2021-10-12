Live Oak vs Zachary football 2021

The Live Oak High football team takes on Zachary High in both teams' District 4-5A opener on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021.

CLASS 5A

Rec. Pts. Pvs.

1. Catholic-BR (12) 6-0 144 1

2. Zachary 6-0 131 2

3. Brother Martin 4-0 115 3

4. Ponchatoula 4-0 109 4

5. Acadiana 4-2 84 6

6. Capt. Shreve 6-0 76 7

7. Ruston 5-1 69 8

8. John Curtis 2-1 50 9

9. West Monroe 3-2 43 NR

10. Destrehan 3-0 40 10

Others receiving votes: Alexandria 39, Natchitoches Central 23, Byrd 13, Benton 5, Rummel 1, Jesuit 1.

CLASS 4A

Rec. Pts. Pvs.

1. Karr (11) 4-0 142 1

2. Neville (1) 5-1 128 2

3. Westgate 5-1 123 3

4. Carencro 4-2 102 5

5. Warren Easton 2-2 99 4

6. Northwood-Shreve. 4-2 80 6

7. Liberty 5-0 60 9

8. Carver 4-0 57 10

9. Teurlings Cath. 5-1 39 7

10. Cecilia 4-2 36 NR

Others receiving votes: St. Thomas More 29, Huntington 28, Leesville 10, Assumption 9, Vandebilt Catholic 1, Istrouma 1.

CLASS 3A

Rec. Pts. Pvs.

1. University (11) 6-0 143 1

2. Madison Prep 6-0 130 2

3. Sterlington (1) 6-0 118 3

4. De La Salle 3-1 110 4

5. E.D. White 4-0 78 7

6. Church Point 6-0 74 8

7. Iowa 6-0 70 9

8. Lutcher 4-0 52 NR

9. St. James 3-2 46 5

10. Lake Charles Prep 3-3 40 10

Others receiving votes: Union Parish 34, Jena 29, St. Martinville 8, Brusly 1, Donaldsonville 1, Abbeville 1, Erath 1.

CLASS 2A

Rec. Pts. Pvs.

1. Many (5) 5-1 136 1

2. Lafayette Christian (5) 5-1 132 2

3. Newman (1) 4-0 121 3

4. Amite 4-0 110 4

5. Mangham 5-1 89 5

6. Loreauville 6-0 80 6

7. St. Charles 4-0 76 7

8. Notre Dame 5-1 56 8

9. General Trass 6-0 50 9

10. North Caddo 5-1 29 10

Others receiving votes: Avoyelles 26, Ascension Episcopal 13, Rosepine 12, Episcopal-BR 7, Dunham 5, Jonesboro-Hodge 1.

CLASS 1A

Rec. Pts. Pvs.

1. Ouachita Christ. (10) 6-0 142 1

2. Calvary (2) 5-1 134 2

3. Grand Lake 6-0 118 3

4. Southern Lab 3-2 107 5

5. Oak Grove 3-3 83 7

6. Homer 4-2 77 4

7. Ascension Catholic 2-1 70 8

8. St. Mary’s 5-1 49 NR

9. Westminster Christ. 6-0 32 NR

10. St. Frederick 4-2 29 9

Others receiving votes: Vermilion Catholic 27, Haynesville 27, Opelousas Catholic 24, St. Edmund 13, Cedar Creek 1, Country Day 1, Glenbrook 1, Logansport 1.

