CLASS 5A
Rec Pts Pvs
1. Destrehan (3) 8-0 125 1
2. Karr (8) 4-3 120 2
3. Catholic-BR 7-1 108 3
4. Zachary 6-1 102 4
5. Ruston 7-1 90 5
6. John Curtis 7-1 82 6
7. West Monroe 6-1 57 9
8. St. Augustine 6-2 38 7
9. Parkway 7-1 32 NR
10. Southside 7-1 30 NR
Others receiving votes: East St. John 26, Carencro 15, Acadiana 14, Airline 6, Scotlandville 5, Archbishop Rummel 4, Slidell 3, Dutchtown 1, Brother Martin 1.
CLASS 4A
Rec Pts Pvs
1. St. Thomas More (8) 7-1 128 1
2. Warren Easton 7-1 108 3
3. Teurlings Catholic 7-1 95 2
4. Lafayette Christian 6-2 93 4
5. Neville 6-2 89 5
6. De La Salle (1) 8-0 85 6
7. Lutcher (1) 7-1 70 8
8. North DeSoto (1) 8-0 60 9
9. Opelousas 7-1 43 10
10. Westgate 6-2 34 7
Others receiving votes: West Feliciana 30, Plaquemine 11, Northwood-Shreveport 10, Archbishop Shaw 2, Leesville 2.
CLASS 3A
Rec Pts Pvs
1. Union Parish (8) 7-1 127 1
2. E.D. White (2) 7-1 119 2
3. Church Point (1) 8-0 109 3
4. St. James 7-1 95 4
5. Iowa 7-1 78 6
6. University 5-3 76 7
7. Madison Prep 5-3 63 5
8. Carroll 7-0 58 8
9. Bogalusa 6-1 38 10
10. Parkview Baptist 7-1 34 NR
Others receiving votes: John F. Kennedy 24, St. Louis 18, Abbeville 9, Amite 7, Sterlington 4.
CLASS 2A
Rec Pts Pvs
1. Many (11) 7-0 132 1
2. Newman 6-1 121 2
3. Dunham 7-1 98 3
4. Mangham 7-1 96 4
5. Calvary Baptist 6-2 92 5
6. Notre Dame 6-2 75 6
7. St. Charles 5-3 59 7
8. North Caddo 6-2 49 8
9. Welsh 7-0 44 NR
10. Oak Grove 5-3 38 10
Others receiving votes: Rosepine 27, Episcopal-Baton Rouge 17, Avoyelles 7, East Feliciana 5, General Trass 4.
CLASS 1A
Rec Pts Pvs
1. Ouachita Christian (8) 7-1 126 1
2. Vermilion Catholic (2)8-0 112 2
3. Homer 6-2 102 3
4. Southern Lab 5-2 95 4
5. Kentwood 7-1 89 5
6. Logansport 6-2 73 6
7. Riverside 7-1 70 7
8. Glenbrook Acad. (1) 8-0 65 8
9. Haynesville 7-1 45 9
10. Ascension Catholic 6-2 24 10
Others receiving votes: Catholic-Pointe Coupee 19, Central Catholic-Morgan City 15, St. Frederick 11, St. Martin’s 4, Opelousas Catholic 3, Basile 3, St. Mary’s 2.
